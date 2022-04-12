× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
SA dairy farmers eye carbon credits while curbing emissions

By Reuters | Apr 12th 2022 | 2 min read
Cattle grazing at Napuiyapi swamp in Mau Forest, Nakuru County. December 6, 2017. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In South Africa’s Lancewood dairy farm, a GPS-guided tractor spreads cow manure across defined areas where tilling is banned and fertiliser used minimally, if at all.

Some 2,500 Jersey cows graze on a selection of plants, from chicory to lucerne (alfalfa), that have been planted for feed variety while helping preserve the soil’s nutrients.

Lancewood is among 40 dairy farms where South Africa’s first internationally certified carbon programme for the agricultural sector — known as AgriCarbon — is being piloted by Climate Neutral Group (CNG) to help curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Dairy farms have borne the brunt of criticism from environmentalists in the agriculture sector for releasing large quantities of methane and nitrogen, which drive climate change.

“That’s how we’ve worked – doing minimal till and reducing our nitrogen on the soil for many, many years and that’s how we’ve reduced our costs on the farm to make the dairy very profitable,” Lancewood owner Mark Rubin told Reuters at his farm in the Sedgefield area of South Africa’s southern Cape region.

Lancewood has, for example, more than halved its nitrogen use per hectare per year in 2022 from 2018, according to research consultancy Trace & Save.

Nitrogen in fertiliser can convert into nitrous oxide, a harmful greenhouse gas that can linger in the atmosphere for decades and is a better heat trap than carbon dioxide.

AgriCarbon, introduced in 2021, draws on farm-generated data to reward farmers who adopt better farming methods, such as reduced tilling.

The first verified carbon credits will be sold later this year with a potential 230,000 tonnes up for grabs, targeting mainly European companies, CNG officials said.

The National Treasury is eyeing a domestic carbon credit market of 10 to 20 million tonnes of CO2 a year and has set a baseline price of between 115 rands ($7.97; Sh908) to 120 rands per tonne for 2022, less than the $15 (Sh1,710) to $25 (Sh2,850) potentially on offer for AgriCarbon credits.

“They are attractive on the international market because they are nature-based sequestration credits,” said Gray Maguire, carbon project manager at CNG’s South African unit.

CNG is considering similar type initiatives for an estimated 33 million smallholder crop and livestock farmers in sub-Saharan Africa, with potential projects eyed in Malawi, Morocco, Kenya and Zambia, Maguire added.

Key takeaways for fashion industry from pandemic
Textile manufacturers prefer large-scale clients over designers who buy multiple varieties of fabrics in relatively small quantities, causing a mismatch in the supply chain.
Fuel shortage: Dealers don’t supply you with a commodity because they love you
Why not just free the market and let petrol or other products get their equilibrium price that matches supply and demand?

