× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Will the new CEO heal Nairobi Hospital?

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Graham Kajilwa | Mar 8th 2022 | 4 min read
By Graham Kajilwa | March 8th 2022
FINANCIAL STANDARD

Nairobi Hospital Gate 2 entrance. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Mr James Nyamongo’s voice is firm, authoritative and marries well with his towering figure.

He easily laughs at his own musings, maybe as a way of acknowledging the wrongs at The Nairobi Hospital, which he now seeks to right. 

“If you do not have a financial policy, what do you expect?” poses Dr Nyamongo about the governance and financial woes that have bedevilled one of the region’s premier private hospitals.

During a recent roundtable with journalists at the hospital, he acknowledged the enormity of the task at hand in his new role as chief executive. 

READ MORE

“This is one area this institution has suffered, and it has been in the media. It is why I came here,” he said.

He was initially appointed acting CEO on December 7, 2020 for a six-month probationary term before being confirmed on June 17 last year amid a raging court battle with his predecessor, Dr Allan Pamba. 

The board fired Dr Pamba after just six months, following accusations of not crafting a performance enhancement plan. He had taken over as a substantive CEO after the acrimonious removal of Dr Gordon Odundo.

Dr Odundo’s firing triggered leadership wrangles at the health facility, the genesis of which came after the more than 230 members of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) — which owns the facility — petitioned the removal of eight directors.

Dr Odundo was sent on a 90-day compulsory leave on December 15, 2018, with the board saying the decision was to “allow completion of an ongoing forensic audit,” which revealed tender rigging, stalled projects and irregular variations of projects.

These included the construction of a 12-storey building, a convention centre with a 400-seat auditorium and one of the region’s biggest laundries.

The wrangles have tainted the image of one of the region’s ultramodern health facilities, presenting Dr Nyamongo with the arduous task of cleaning it up. 

In his words, The Nairobi Hospital was in crisis and looking for direction because of its culture of “business as usual.” It was also an institution without systems, which explains its rapid fall from grace at the height of the leadership wrangles. To get things back on track, Dr Nyamongo said he had to change not just the culture but also the faces that represent the hospital.

During the meeting, he introduced the new top management team, among them Director of Strategy and Innovation Nicodemus Odongo, who was at one time the acting CEO at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), and Finance Director Samson Mwangi.

Dr Nyamongo has also brought on board an expert from the multinational audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) who will be in charge of business risk even as he admitted that the position of supply chain director has been challenging to fill.

This, he said, is a result of the bad reputation the institution has suffered in the wake of the leadership disputes.

“Whenever we get the best person, they say ‘this is not a place to stay’,” he said.

Nairobi Hospital CEO James Nyamongo. March 2022. [David Gichuru, Standard]

But it is not just the top management that has been replaced.

Reports indicate more than 200 junior staff have also been shown the door as part of the regime change at the facility. 

Dr Nyamongo explained that the hospital had to let go of all the staff whose skills were not aligned to what the facility wants to achieve business-wise.

But those who were left have seen their salaries reviewed upwards.

“Our staff were poorly paid. Nurses were migrating to the United Kingdom and the United States,” he said.

When he took over, he said the hospital had cash flow challenges with debts running into Sh3.2 billion. This has since been slashed to Sh2.2 billion.

“Our suppliers used to take 150 days to get paid. You provide a service and wait for six months! Now the waiting period is 60 days,” said Nyamongo.

He noted that the huge debt burden was partly due to poor record-keeping.

According to the hospital’s financial reports, the 2019 revenue and debt position was restated by Sh216 million, resulting from a data clean-up exercise undertaken in the year. Over the period, revenue reduced by 10 per cent to Sh9.9 billion in 2020 from Sh11 billion previously.

The report cites pharmacy, laboratory, bed fees, surgical income and radiology as the key contributors to revenue.

Nyamongo said he has prioritised growing the hospital’s core business – healthcare provision.

He admits that previous management might have erred in the direction they wanted the business to go.  

Some of these errors were investments worth billions of shillings in equipment and facilities that do not reflect the core business of the hospital. For instance, instead of building facilities such as conference halls, he said, the money should have gone to health systems.

Just recently, The Nairobi Hospital announced that it will be offering laundry services to the public, which amused many Kenyans who wondered why a hospital would engage in such business lines.

“I sometimes wonder why this machine was bought for this institution. The capacity is so big,” he said.

But Dr Nyamongo said the institution is also keen on diversifying its revenue streams.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Navigating the ‘messy middle’ in hybrid workspaces
Happy, productive employees are a key predictor of business success.
Why Kenyan tea fetches peanuts
Comparative data from other key exporters shows they earned more in 2019 despite exporting lower volumes with their secret being in value addition.

MOST READ

Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry
Tuskys’ Mukuha played central role in growth of retail industry

OPINION

By Alfred Ng’ang’a

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why Kenyan tea fetches peanuts

By Patrick Alushula | 2 hours ago

Why Kenyan tea fetches peanuts
Mumias: Why Treasury and receiver are uneasy with Rai group

By Dominic Omondi | 4 hours ago

Mumias: Why Treasury and receiver are uneasy with Rai group
Keroche: How KRA's thirst for taxes brought brewers down

By Dominic Omondi | 4 hours ago

Keroche: How KRA's thirst for taxes brought brewers down
Navigating the ‘messy middle’ in hybrid workspaces

By Mohamed El Nemr | 12 hours ago

Navigating the ‘messy middle’ in hybrid workspaces
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC