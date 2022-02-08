× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Wall Street stocks edge up after mixed week

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
FINANCIAL STANDARD

A street sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange May 8, 2013. [Reuters]

US stock index futures edged higher on Monday after a week of volatile trading spurred on by mixed quarterly results from big technology companies, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq had a volatile start to February after Facebook owner Meta Platforms lost $200 billion (Sh22.7 trillion) from its market value on disappointing results last week, while Amazon.com Inc gained just as much on plans of hiking its Prime subscription rate.

“Markets finished out pretty decently last week after a tough month of January, so it does seem that you had capitulation on that Monday, and since then the market is trying to work its way up,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

“Higher earnings are helpful in the sense that estimates finally ticked up.”

READ MORE

Hasbro Inc gained 1.9 per cent premarket after the toymaker delivered a strong forecast-beating quarter, bolstered by a recovery in its television production business and price hikes.

Tyson Foods Inc climbed 5.6 per cent on beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit driven by higher meat prices.

Of the 278 companies in the S&P 500 that have posted earnings as of Friday, 78.4 per cent reported above analysts’ expectations, according to Refinitiv.

At 8:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 65 points, or 0.19 per cent, S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.25 points, or 0.29 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 66.25 points, or 0.45 per cent.

Despite the earnings-driven seesaw in technology stocks, all three major stock indexes ended the first week of February higher.

An unexpectedly strong jobs report last week raised concerns about aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve ahead of key inflation data for January that is due on Thursday.

Robust inflation data – which hit its highest annual level in nearly four decades in December – could further bolster the case for a hawkish Fed and extend the climb in yields, hurting the nascent recovery in equity markets.

Markets are now pricing in a one-in-three chance the Fed might hike by a full 50 basis points in March and the prospect of rates reaching 1.5 per cent by year end.

Market liquidity in US stocks has fallen to levels last seen during the COVID-19 selloff two years ago, adding to volatility in an already-nervous market. [Reuters]

Peloton Interactive Inc jumped 31.6 per cent on media reports that Amazon and Nike are exploring a potential buyout offer for the exercise bike maker.

Budget airline Frontier Group Holdings fell 3.2 per cent after agreeing to buy rival Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion (Sh329.6 billion) deal, creating the fifth-largest US airline to compete better with larger rivals, tap a rebound in air travel, and expand their flying routes.

Spirit Airlines surged 12.1 per cent, while shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines Group Inc rose more than 1 per cent each.

US-listed shares of China’s Alibaba Group Holding fell 3.5 per cent after the company registered an additional 1 billion American depositary shares, raising speculation that it could allow large shareholder SoftBank Group Corp to sell its stake more easily. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend
Funds allocated to security agencies are hard to audit with many 'secret' expenditures.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Do women really need to shave their pubes?
Do women really need to shave their pubes?

NEWS

By Esther Muchene

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Insurance brokers eye growth in a rapidly changing market

By Gerard Nyele | 1 hour ago

Insurance brokers eye growth in a rapidly changing market
High cost of feeds bleeds dairy and poultry farmers

By Titus Too and Patrick Kibet | 1 hour ago

High cost of feeds bleeds dairy and poultry farmers
China says US tariffs hurt clean energy bid

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

China says US tariffs hurt clean energy bid
Why pension funds should bet on forestry as an asset class

By Hosea Kili | 1 hour ago

Why pension funds should bet on forestry as an asset class
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC