× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

China says US tariffs hurt clean energy bid

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
By Reuters | February 8th 2022
FINANCIAL STANDARD

Workers inspect solar panels at a photovoltaic power station on a hill in Linyi, Shandong province, China August 11, 2018. [Reuters]

A US extension of tariffs on solar products distorts international trade and hinders the development of clean, low-emission energy, China’s commerce ministry said on Saturday.

President Joe Biden on Friday extended Trump-era tariffs on imported solar energy equipment for four years, though he eased the terms to exclude bifacial panels that generate power on both sides, which are dominant among big US projects.

Donald Trump imposed the tariffs on solar imports in 2018, using authority under section 201 of a 1974 trade law. The levies started at 30 per cent and declined to 15 per cent.

“The US government insisted on extending the section 201 measures despite strong opposition from related parties at home and abroad, and they not only do not help the healthy development of the domestic US industry, but also distort the normal order of international trade in photovoltaics as a new energy product,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

READ MORE

China expressed hope that the United States would take “concrete action” to facilitate free trade in new energy products and “contribute to the global development of a low greenhouse gas emission economy.”

President Biden’s decision represented a balancing act by his administration to meet the demands of two important political constituencies: union labour, which supports import restrictions to protect domestic jobs, and clean energy developers keen to access cheap overseas supplies.

The extension of the tariff exempts so-called bifacial panels, which can generate electricity on both sides and are favoured by large-scale developers, according to a senior administration official. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
High cost of feeds bleeds dairy and poultry farmers
Farmers attribute the high cost of feeds to hefty taxes imposed on raw materials.
Why pension funds should bet on forestry as an asset class
Pension funds have enormous leverage though there has been limited participation by retirement funds in inclusive green investments to date.

MOST READ

Do women really need to shave their pubes?
Do women really need to shave their pubes?

NEWS

By Esther Muchene

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Insurance brokers eye growth in a rapidly changing market

By Gerard Nyele | 1 hour ago

Insurance brokers eye growth in a rapidly changing market
High cost of feeds bleeds dairy and poultry farmers

By Titus Too and Patrick Kibet | 1 hour ago

High cost of feeds bleeds dairy and poultry farmers
Why pension funds should bet on forestry as an asset class

By Hosea Kili | 1 hour ago

Why pension funds should bet on forestry as an asset class
Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Military, spy agency the darlings of Uhuru spend
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC