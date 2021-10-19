× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Local lubricant makers push for bigger market share

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Wainaina Wambu | October 19th 2021

Chevron is one of the world’s largest suppliers of finished lubricants. [Courtesy]

In a market dominated by multinational oil marketers, local lubricant manufacturers are steadily making their mark.

Last week, Yana Oil, a member of the Sameer Group, announced a deal with Chevron-owned Caltex.

Chevron is one of the world’s largest suppliers of finished lubricants.

Under the deal, Yana Oil will blend the lubricants, with Caltex only bringing in the raw materials and packaging. Caltex previously imported Chevron’s finished products.

READ MORE

 Covid-19: Kenya records 95 new cases, 172 recovers in last 24 hours

 French firms take command of Kenyan downstream oil market

 Business management tips from Managing Director Poosti Reza

 French firms take command of Kenyan downstream oil market

 Business management tips from Managing Director Poosti Reza

“Chevron have a very big prospect for the Kenyan and regional market. They are confident of our high standards and having one of the biggest manufacturing capacities locally,” said Yana Oil Executive Director Kamran Kangari during the announcement of the deal in Nairobi. Yana Oil, which was established in 2020, has a capacity to blend five million litres of lubricants monthly.

Mr Kangari said the firm had the capacity to supply the biggest players in the market.

He said currently, Yana serves about four top local oil marketers, but they are still not operating at maximum capacity.

“Our future plans are very straight; we want to manufacture and come to 100 per cent level of our factory and be able to export through those oil marketers to the East African region,” said Kangari.

The firm manufactures lubricants for both automotive and industrial purposes, such as engine oils and coolants.

Multinationals like Shell, Total and Ola control about 90 per cent of the local lubricants market. Birthed in the pandemic period, Yana Oil started by assisting the government in manufacturing hand sanitisers.

RELATED VIDEOS

Fighting COVID-19: 105 more positive cases reported today, total caseload now at 3,094

BREAKING NEWS: 23 more test positive for COVID-19 in Kenya, total tally now 781 | Full Briefing

Bomet county registers first case as Kenya records 22 new cases of COVID-19, total tally now 737

Share this story
Failed Airtel Kenya and Telkom merger leaves telcos limping
Airtel Kenya made losses of Sh5.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, more than double the Sh2.7 billion reported in the previous year.
Gambling alive and well amid Covid ravages
The proliferation of betting platforms and a growing youth unemployment crisis worsened by the pandemic fuelling practice.

MOST READ

Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules
Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules

NEWS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Power squeeze hits China, global supply

By Reuters | 24 minutes ago

Power squeeze hits China, global supply
Failed Airtel Kenya and Telkom merger leaves telcos limping

By Frankline Sunday and Macharia Kamau | 24 minutes ago

Failed Airtel Kenya and Telkom merger leaves telcos limping
Gambling alive and well amid Covid ravages

By Peter Theuri | 24 minutes ago

Gambling alive and well amid Covid ravages
Risk concerns over State domestic borrowing

By Graham Kajilwa | 24 minutes ago

Risk concerns over State domestic borrowing
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC