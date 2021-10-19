Local lubricant makers push for bigger market share
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Wainaina Wambu | October 19th 2021
In a market dominated by multinational oil marketers, local lubricant manufacturers are steadily making their mark.
Last week, Yana Oil, a member of the Sameer Group, announced a deal with Chevron-owned Caltex.
Chevron is one of the world’s largest suppliers of finished lubricants.
Under the deal, Yana Oil will blend the lubricants, with Caltex only bringing in the raw materials and packaging. Caltex previously imported Chevron’s finished products.
READ MORE
Covid-19: Kenya records 95 new cases, 172 recovers in last 24 hours
French firms take command of Kenyan downstream oil market
Business management tips from Managing Director Poosti Reza
French firms take command of Kenyan downstream oil market
“Chevron have a very big prospect for the Kenyan and regional market. They are confident of our high standards and having one of the biggest manufacturing capacities locally,” said Yana Oil Executive Director Kamran Kangari during the announcement of the deal in Nairobi. Yana Oil, which was established in 2020, has a capacity to blend five million litres of lubricants monthly.
Mr Kangari said the firm had the capacity to supply the biggest players in the market.
He said currently, Yana serves about four top local oil marketers, but they are still not operating at maximum capacity.
“Our future plans are very straight; we want to manufacture and come to 100 per cent level of our factory and be able to export through those oil marketers to the East African region,” said Kangari.
The firm manufactures lubricants for both automotive and industrial purposes, such as engine oils and coolants.
Multinationals like Shell, Total and Ola control about 90 per cent of the local lubricants market. Birthed in the pandemic period, Yana Oil started by assisting the government in manufacturing hand sanitisers.
RELATED VIDEOS
Fighting COVID-19: 105 more positive cases reported today, total caseload now at 3,094
BREAKING NEWS: 23 more test positive for COVID-19 in Kenya, total tally now 781 | Full Briefing
Bomet county registers first case as Kenya records 22 new cases of COVID-19, total tally now 737
Failed Airtel Kenya and Telkom merger leaves telcos limpingAirtel Kenya made losses of Sh5.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, more than double the Sh2.7 billion reported in the previous year.
Gambling alive and well amid Covid ravagesThe proliferation of betting platforms and a growing youth unemployment crisis worsened by the pandemic fuelling practice.
MOST READ
Nowhere to hide for defaulters as Safaricom tightens Fuliza rules
NEWS
- More pain for consumers as Epra raises electricity charges
BUSINESS
- Relief for motorists as fuel prices reduce
BUSINESS
- Kenya Industrial Estates pledges support for enterprises
NEWS
- MPs give Treasury six months to table debt cut proposals
NEWS
- Slight reprieve at the pump as State slashes fuel prices by Sh5
NEWS