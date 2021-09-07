× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why matatu Saccos are fighting to control city

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Graham Kajilwa | September 7th 2021

Matatus at the Green Park Terminus, Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Maybe it was the Covid-19 pandemic that partly crippled the industry, or the strategic push by Nairobi Metropolitan Services to de-congest the city’s central business district (CBD).

Whatever sparked the fire, matatu business in the city has become survival for the fittest and with dwindling avenues to make money, some operators are willing to literally fight to secure their turf.

Barely a month ago, two matatu Saccos, KAM and Makata, took up arms when another group named Naekana started operating on ‘their’ route between Nairobi and Machakos. The new Sacco was charging Sh200 instead of the usual Sh300.

READ MORE

 Lenders to get borrowers’ consent on data sharing

 Factors to consider when choosing a SACCO Management Solution

 Why industry affiliated Saccos fail to stand after companies go under

 Saccos help to fuel investments

Early in the year, another Sacco, Super Metro, also raised hackles when it started operating the Ngong-Nairobi route and charging Sh80 instead of Sh100, which led to a go-slow by other operators.

On August 18, 2020 Neo Kenya Mpya announced that its sister company Lothian would launch services on new routes to Tala in Machakos County.

Kenya Bus Service (KBS) managing director Edwin Mukabana says competition within the CBD has become so intense that everybody is trying to find an alternative place to go. He said even taxis are operating as matatus.

“The licensing regime we have has no rules of entry so the city is ‘abused’ hence a lot of wasteful and unfair competition. Everybody is fighting for space,” he said. “In real transport planning, it should be like airports, you cannot allow everybody to land. But here we are allowing everybody to land in the CBD.”

Mukabana said there was a clear structure previously on operators who would be allowed in the CBD since their facilities permitted them to. This included having a depot, a ticketing system, breakdown vehicles and chase cars. “Now everyone is being licensed,” he said.

KBS Manager Edwin Mukabana. [Courtesy]

Its is the same argument fronted by Matatu Welfare Association (MWA) chair Dickson Mbugua who says the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) should do a study on various routes and Saccos to determine the supply of vehicles against demand.

“So in a situation where there is undersupply with more commuters than vehicles, then they should be able to balance so that the new entrants are directed there,” he said.

“This should also be communicated to the operators already in that area so that we avoid this situation of Saccos fighting.”

Mbugua said there should also be a limit on how many matatus operate in an area. This number should be held constant for two or three years so that NTSA does not license a new vehicle to the CBD or that area within the period unless demand dictates.

He said in the absence of such rules, the industry is so open that anyone buys a matatu and puts it on the road.

The situation now is that matatus operators that had dominated certain routes for long have to fight to safeguard their business while others such as KBS that had abandoned some destinations have to go back as the field gets saturated.

In June this year, KBS announced that it would be operating a regular service on route 110 from Bus Station, Nairobi to Kitengela via Mlolongo.

The fare for this route was listed as between Sh70 and Sh100.

“This has been necessitated by the need to serve the residents of Kitengela and its environs after numerous calls for us to provide them with a service,” said KBS in the notice.

Mukabana said apart from the 110 route, KBS is also licensed to operate 201 (Malaa), 102 (Kikuyu), 111 (Ngong), 126 (Kiserian) and 237 (Thika).

It is worth noting that many of the city route numbers were introduced by KBS decades ago. 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Cargo traffic keeps local aviation sector in the air
Freight is the only segment that is seeing growth, with the rest of the industry registering deep declines.
Nairobi, the city where breathing doesn’t come easy
Those who have lived in the West, East or other developed countries know that parks are part of the city system.

MOST READ

CBK data shows lenders recorded a profit before tax of Sh96.4 billion in the first half of this year.
CBK data shows lenders recorded a profit before tax of Sh96.4 billion in the first half of this year.

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Cargo traffic keeps local aviation sector in the air

By Macharia Kamau | 2 minutes ago

Cargo traffic keeps local aviation sector in the air
Covid-19 jobs cuts: How companies are throwing workers under the bus for profits

By Dominic Omondi | 1 hour ago

Covid-19 jobs cuts: How companies are throwing workers under the bus for profits
Nairobi, the city where breathing doesn’t come easy

By XN Iraki | 2 hours ago

Nairobi, the city where breathing doesn’t come easy
Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns

By Wainaina Wambu | 4 hours ago

Retailers find new cash in food market to grow returns
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC