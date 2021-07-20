Pension firm banks on tech to weather Covid-19 storm
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Awal Mohammed | July 20th 2021
As the economy continues to shrug off the economic effects occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the pension sector is looking to capitalise on digitisation.
The Liason Group, one of the major players in the sector, plans to digitise all its operations as it seeks to grow post-pandemic.
At its recent bi-annual trustee fund management conference, the scheme laid down its strategic plan in achieving the digitisation project.
“As a group, we recognise the importance of aligning our services digitally and how it can help boost our growth. The future of pension schemes is firmly anchored in capitalising on the digital space,” said Liason Head of Pension Mike Mitai.
Technology promises reduced cost in terms of labour, improved governance and security in record keeping and hence an enhanced member experience.
READ MORE
South African authorities probe coastal chemical spill in Durban
Adopting open data for finance could boost economic growth in 10 years
Estate planning 101: How to secure the future of your family and business
For his legacy's sake, President should retire silently next year
Group Managing Director Tom Mulwa allayed the fears associated with online transactions, saying the firm has ensured the safety of members’ funds.
“We have invested heavily on our security online to protect our members’ investment. We are also alive to the dangers associated with online fraud, which we have successfully eliminated in our space,” he said.
About 60 per cent of the Liaison’s business is in risk advisory both in general and healthcare, targeting corporates and government parastatals. The others are in pension management and investment.
The conference came a year after the group launched its first-ever self-service e-portal that allows customers to choose their preferred insurer when in need of insurance services.
The portal gives customers the freedom to compare different insurance companies and, in turn, make more informed decisions on where to put their money.
The app also gives the customers an opportunity to utilise the functionalities of a single platform to gain visibility across an entire spectrum of business, delivering integrated capabilities to manage policy information through a single click of a button.
Speaking during the conference, Prof Bitange Ndemo from the University of Nairobi said time is ripe for players in the sector to capitalise on the usage of data to improve their competitiveness.
“The pension sector should tap into data to recognise its consumers’ (saving) patterns hence easily be able to tailor products to suit them,” he said.
The country pension penetration has stalled at 12 per cent, with various players grappling with reduced member numbers, particularly in the private sector.
Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Chief Executive Nzomo Mutuku said the push to include the informal sector into pension schemes is difficult due to uncertainties, such as the lack of a consistent payroll.
“We are working on tying pension contribution in the informal sector to consumption in that if you buy a commodity, a certain percentage will go into your contribution,” said Mr Mutuku.
RELATED VIDEOS
Economy garbage management strategy initiative out to enhance waste management
Mamlaka ya kudhibiti pesa za kustaafu, RBA yaandaa hafla ya kusherehekea miaka 20 nchini
Uganda rocks Kenya’s bid to reclaim regional oil marketKPC is going all out to reclaim lost market share in the regional oil transportation from Tanzania.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
BUSINESS
- Bank profits surge to Sh60b in 4 months on economic rebound
NEWS
- Firms to snub Kenya for not reducing emissions
NEWS
- Tourist numbers edge up after record 2020 slump
NEWS
- When boots and batons were met with twangs, cards and stethoscopes
OPINION
By Peter Kimani
- Regent to manage Pangani low-cost housing project
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri