Covid-19 alters how Sacco members borrow and save
FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Macharia Kamau | July 5th 2021
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the patterns of credit consumption in the country among members of Savings and Credit Co-operative Societies (Saccos).
The Sacco sector is among those that appear to have defied the harsh impact of the pandemic on the economy, with members’ savings going up.
Borrowers also shied from taking long-term loans and instead went for short-term loans as a majority shelved plans to undertake huge capital-intensive development projects. “There was an interesting element of borrowing. We noted instances where, curiously, some members were borrowing and on the allocation of the money by their Saccos, they did not withdraw the money from the Sacco front offices. It could have been something to act as a buffer… perhaps a precautionary kind of borrowing,” said Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (Kuscco) Managing Director George Ototo (pictured).
“Many members have not been patronising long-term loans. They went more for short-term loans. With the Covid-19 situation, it is difficult to predict the future… it is not exactly clear what is going to happen. The result that been that the loan book increased, but the cash available is either constant or in some cases increased.”
READ MORE
Makueni, Kitui heat not too hot for Covid
Blood cannot be manufactured, donate it
Honey in tea, healthier than sugar
Saccos painted a picture of resilience last year, in terms of mobilising savings, according to data by the regular - the Sacco Societies Authority (Sasra).
Mr Ototo noted that many Saccos were able to scale up the use of technology, which enabled many to continue serving their members, almost without interruptions. “Saccos managed to survive because of the use of technology. As things became bad, they intensified use of technology and were increasingly reaching out to members through mobile money platforms,” he said, adding that technology was also used in convening annual general meetings and other stakeholder meetings.
“At an industry level, Kuscco worked with the (Cooperatives) ministry to put in place a Covid-19 response committee that has been working with the Saccos.”
Over the period to December last year, Saccos regulated by Sasra reported a 12 per cent growth in deposits to Sh627 billion from Sh556 billion in 2019.
The industry was partly helped by relief measures to cushion businesses and individuals last March.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)
Nyanza clergy speak on Covid-19 guidelines imposed on the 13 counties
Janga la Covid-19: Wanafunzi nusu milioni hawakurejea shuleni baada ya likizo ndefu ya miezi tisa
Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and fundingKenya has emerged as one of the top countries in sub-Sahara Africa in the handling of alternative finance models.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
BUSINESS
- Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and funding
BUSINESS
- KRA surpasses target for first time in 8 years
NEWS
- SGR cargo drops on fewer vessels at Mombasa port
BUSINESS
- Why China is still an enigma after 100 years
OPINION
By XN Iraki
- How millennials, Generation Z are reshaping the workplace
WORK LIFE