× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19 alters how Sacco members borrow and save

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Macharia Kamau | July 5th 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the patterns of credit consumption in the country among members of Savings and Credit Co-operative Societies (Saccos).

The Sacco sector is among those that appear to have defied the harsh impact of the pandemic on the economy, with members’ savings going up.

Borrowers also shied from taking long-term loans and instead went for short-term loans as a majority shelved plans to undertake huge capital-intensive development projects. “There was an interesting element of borrowing. We noted instances where, curiously, some members were borrowing and on the allocation of the money by their Saccos, they did not withdraw the money from the Sacco front offices. It could have been something to act as a buffer… perhaps a precautionary kind of borrowing,” said Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (Kuscco) Managing Director George Ototo (pictured).

“Many members have not been patronising long-term loans. They went more for short-term loans. With the Covid-19 situation, it is difficult to predict the future… it is not exactly clear what is going to happen. The result that been that the loan book increased, but the cash available is either constant or in some cases increased.”

READ MORE

 Makueni, Kitui heat not too hot for Covid

 Blood cannot be manufactured, donate it

 Honey in tea, healthier than sugar

 Covid-19: Kenya records 277 new cases in last 24 hours

Saccos painted a picture of resilience last year, in terms of mobilising savings, according to data by the regular - the Sacco Societies Authority (Sasra).

Mr Ototo noted that many Saccos were able to scale up the use of technology, which enabled many to continue serving their members, almost without interruptions. “Saccos managed to survive because of the use of technology. As things became bad, they intensified use of technology and were increasingly reaching out to members through mobile money platforms,” he said, adding that technology was also used in convening annual general meetings and other stakeholder meetings.

“At an industry level, Kuscco worked with the (Cooperatives) ministry to put in place a Covid-19 response committee that has been working with the Saccos.”

Over the period to December last year, Saccos regulated by Sasra reported a 12 per cent growth in deposits to Sh627 billion from Sh556 billion in 2019.

The industry was partly helped by relief measures to cushion businesses and individuals last March.  

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Nyanza clergy speak on Covid-19 guidelines imposed on the 13 counties

Janga la Covid-19: Wanafunzi nusu milioni hawakurejea shuleni baada ya likizo ndefu ya miezi tisa

Share this story
Kenya tops continent in access to digital finance and funding
Kenya has emerged as one of the top countries in sub-Sahara Africa in the handling of alternative finance models.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs
Flower farms bet on solar to cut power costs

BUSINESS

By Antony Gitonga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Women now on top in the changing jobs market

By Graham Kajilwa | 3 days ago

Women now on top in the changing jobs market
When talk isn't cheap: Love for your phone gifts taxman billions

By Dominic Omondi | 6 days ago

When talk isn't cheap: Love for your phone gifts taxman billions
How Kenya snatched KQ from under Uganda, Tanzania noses

By Dominic Omondi | 6 days ago

How Kenya snatched KQ from under Uganda, Tanzania noses
The rise and rise of bread: Bakeries now feel the heat

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 days ago

The rise and rise of bread: Bakeries now feel the heat
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC