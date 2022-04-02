× Business BUSINESS MOTORING DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Teacher builds thriving side hustle from timber during pandemic school closures

ENTERPRISE
By Nikko Tanui | Apr 2nd 2022 | 4 min read
By Nikko Tanui | April 2nd 2022
ENTERPRISE

Jennifer Cheruiyot, a timber merchant who owns a timber yard in Kapsoit trading centre in Kericho county. [Nikko Tanui, Standard]

Jennifer Cheruiyot has an eye for a good piece of furniture borne out of her passion for working with timber.

But there is more to the life of the proprietor of one of the biggest timber yards and furniture shops in Kapsoit trading centre; she is also a teacher at Kaitui Primary School.

Ms Cheruiyot spoke to Money Maker about balancing her career as a teacher and her side business.

How did you land into the timber business?

READ MORE

When my family subdivided the family land, 30 huge cypress trees fell on my portion of land. After cutting them down, they produced 10,000 running feet of timber. When I offloaded them for sale at Kapsoit Centre, I was surprised at how fast customers quickly flocked around and snapped them up. This encouraged me to take advantage of the closure of schools in 2020 due to Covid-19 to expand my side hustle. I applied for a Sh200,000 loan from a Sacco, which I used to buy trees from a farmer in Kipsolu. The timber from the trees earned me a profit of Sh90,000, which I used to open my timber yard.

How have you managed to master the working of the business in such a short time?

I have hired someone who is an old hand in the business and can give an accurate estimate of the running feet a particular tree can produce by just looking at it. This enables me to pay the exact amount the tree is worth, and that way I don't get tricked to buy a tree above its actual value.

What type of timber do you deal in, and how much do you make monthly? 

I mostly deal in cypress, pine, podo and other varieties of soft and hardwood, which grow in Kericho County. Sales from timber depend on the type and the running feet at the timber yard at a particular time. I have, for instance, customers from Oyugis in the neighbouring Homa Bay county who buy approximately 10 tonnes of timber weekly. Sometimes I also get a single customer who can buy up to 23 tonnes of timber a day. But our main customers are carpenters in local workshops around Kapsoit trading centre who buy timber worth between Sh10,000 and Sh20,000 daily. I have an arrangement with a few regular and trusted carpenters who take timber on credit and pay after selling the furniture.

What has been the highlight of your business so far?  

I once landed a tender to supply Kabianga Tea Farm with about 100 tonnes of timber. The proceeds from the deal went into buying a tractor, which has helped me in the transportation of the raw materials to our yard.

Apart from timber, what else do you offer in your yard?

To ensure that customers get more than plain timber, I also sell different carpentry tools such as saws. I have at the same time hired eight carpenters with expertise in making sofa sets, cupboards, wall units, beds, and doors, among types of furniture. From the sale of furniture, I can make between Sh150,000 and Sh300,000 monthly. I am in the process of negotiating with local supermarkets to stock our products.

How has the government-imposed logging ban affected your business? 

The sourcing of trees is a challenge as they are very expensive. A farmer can demand up to Sh60,000 for one tree. I sometimes have to travel outside the county to places as far as Timboroa, Bomet, and Olenguruone to get the trees.

What advice do you have for women going into this line of business?

The timber business is not easy, especially for women entrepreneurs. It calls for toughness. Sometimes I have to collect timber from areas with poor road networks and the vehicle gets stuck or breaks down, meaning I have to spend the night there.

What other aspects of the business do you handle at the timber yard besides handling the finances?

I have learnt how to mix and apply paint to furniture such as tables, chairs, and beds. I can also plane the wood. The only thing I haven't learnt yet is how to hold a hammer and nail the timber joints. I will be very happy the day I will manage to make a piece of furniture from scratch.

What are you doing to aid with reforestation considering your business thrives on the felling of trees?

I have planted about 5,000 tree seedlings on an acre of land.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
After judgement, questions arise on cost of the BBI initiative
Critics want its promoters led by Uhuru and Raila investigated for wasting public money as DP Ruto claims the exercise cost taxpayers Sh10 billion.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Breakdown: Job groups, salaries and allowances in Kenya
Breakdown: Job groups, salaries and allowances in Kenya

WORK LIFE

By Tony Mbaya

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenneth Mbae: Intern who rose to manage Sh24b property portfolio

By Wainaina Wambu | 2 days ago

Kenneth Mbae: Intern who rose to manage Sh24b property portfolio
Want big returns in stocks market? Here is the way

By Peter Wambu | 2 days ago

Want big returns in stocks market? Here is the way
How to overcome your fear of starting a business

By Pauline Muindi | 2 days ago

How to overcome your fear of starting a business
Domino’s Pizza franchise owner eyes more nations in Africa expansion drive

By Graham Kajilwa | 3 days ago

Domino’s Pizza franchise owner eyes more nations in Africa expansion drive
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC