× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hustling for survival is universal, even in London

ENTERPRISE
By XN Iraki | Mar 30th 2022 | 2 min read
By XN Iraki | March 30th 2022
ENTERPRISE

General view of empty streets and a poster of the UK government's public health campaign as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Watford, Britain, March 23, 2020. [Reuters, Paul Childs]

Would you expect to find a kibanda (stand) selling vegetables in London, the UK of all places? Yes, in one of the world’s financial centres?

The truth is that they are there, though more organised. The prices were jaw-breaking, with a watermelon going for £4 or about (Sh600). Most of these fruits and vegetables are imported. An example is Dominican bananas.

The long supply chains lead to higher prices. I took sugarcane juice in another kibanda inside Westfield Mall in Shepherd’s Bush, one of the coolest parts of London. The sugarcane was from Egypt. The drink, about half a litre cost me about Sh750.

READ MORE

Why vibanda in London, the city that was founded by the Romans who ruled England from 43 AD to the fifth century AD? One, contrary to movies, every country has men and women at the bottom of the pyramid. In the UK, we have the Royal family and the ordinary men and women.

Such ordinary men's and women’s needs must be met in ordinary ways. They may not buy in bulk like the rich and the affluent. They buy what they need for the day in vibanda.

The textbooks and popular media portray the west as the place where everyone is rich, and developed countries as places where misery reigns. The reality on the ground is different.

The vibanda in London also serve another group of consumers, immigrants who may find outdoor shopping homelier, unlike supermarkets.

Such residents might not have cars to drive to the supermarket like Asda or Marks and Spencer (M&S) which has lately diversified into foodstuffs.

I did not have time to compare prices in London vibanda vs supermarkets, but they are often cheaper, at least in Kenya because they keep costs low by cutting off the middlemen.

In Kawangware, even a wheelbarrow can be a mobile kibanda, doing away with costs like rent.

Food items make the bulk of what’s sold at the London vibanda. Not so surprising, we must eat and the price elasticity of demand for food is low.

The vibandas in London are clean and well organised. Why can’t we do the same?

The major difference between developed and developing countries is order. Let’s be real, developed countries have perfected their systems over the years.

We are yet to do the same, including controlling the population growth and taking care of nature.

Noted how we import water to Nairobi when there is a Nairobi River? Why not get water from there?

We can leapfrog, and catch up with the rest of the world; we have all the resources needed to become modern, except for believing in possibilities. Who can doubt that?

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Domino’s Pizza franchise owner eyes more nations in Africa expansion drive
?A fast-food delivery company Eat ‘n’ go Ltd has revealed plans to go regional, starting with the Ugandan market.
Why the private sector needs to push for peace
Without thriving businesses there are is no economic stability and job creation which is why business must reject war.

MOST READ

Why Yatani’s budget is a make-or-break affair
Why Yatani’s budget is a make-or-break affair

NEWS

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Want big returns in stocks market? Here is the way

By Peter Wambu | 52 minutes ago

Want big returns in stocks market? Here is the way
Kenneth Mbae: Intern who rose to manage Sh24b property portfolio

By Wainaina Wambu | 52 minutes ago

Kenneth Mbae: Intern who rose to manage Sh24b property portfolio
Domino’s Pizza franchise owner eyes more nations in Africa expansion drive

By Graham Kajilwa | 52 minutes ago

Domino’s Pizza franchise owner eyes more nations in Africa expansion drive
Side hustle craze drives more Kenyans to loan apps for elusive capital

By Graham Kajilwa | 3 days ago

Side hustle craze drives more Kenyans to loan apps for elusive capital
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC