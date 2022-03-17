Little goes into entertainment, e-Wallet and biometric services

Little CEO Kamal Budhabhatti during the relaunch of revamped Little App. [Courtesy]

Ride-hailing app Little has announced a revamp of its app to include transport, entertainment, delivery and e-Wallet services.

Launched in July 2016 as a company that only offered a platform for users to connect with taxi services, Little now has a presence across the borders, serving Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Somalia.

The latest innovative changes include migrating from Little Cab to Little App to allowing users to access services from different portfolios available on the platform.

Little’s Chief Executive Officer Kamal Budhabhatti noted that the new App will offer “a one-stop-shop for different services that help its users save time and reduce paperwork which comes with activities such as preparation of invoices for different vendors”.

Chris Senanu, Safaricom Chief Business Officer, who was one of the keynote speakers, said that the partnerships and ecosystem created by the new App are “important to our current world, and is the best lesson of entrepreneurship”.

Transitioning from the retail front, Little has expanded to offer a wide variety of corporate services such as parcel, shuttle, and utility services and staff attendance.

On top of hailing of taxi services, companies get corporate parcels where firms may utilize the courier services from delivering parcels that weigh as low as one kilogramme to products that weigh a tonne.

Little’s shuttle services also allow various capacities, from 7, 33, 52 and 61- sitters.

The portal also offers a one-stop-shop for services such as paying for electricity, airtime, water, cable TV services and much more.

Little also developed a QR code that allows employees to scan their attendance when coming into the office and when leaving.

The staff attendance feature allows employees to track their logging in and out for various activities such as meetings.

