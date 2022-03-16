× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Digital financial services startup Marketforce secures Sh4.6b funding

By Moses Omusolo | Mar 16th 2022 | 2 min read
By Moses Omusolo | March 16th 2022
ENTERPRISE

Nairobi based consumer goods and digital financial services platform MarketForce has become the region’s deal of the month after it announced the closing of a Sh4.6 billion Series A round funding.

According to I&M Burbidge Capital East Africa financial review report for February, the funding was led by V8 Capital Partners – a London and Lagos based African-focused investment vehicle - with participation from Ten13 VC, SOSV Select Fund, Vu Ventures, Vastly Valuable Ventures and Uncovered Fund, along with other investors.

This was amid a strong rebound in deal-making in February with 10 announced transactions boasting a total disclosed deal value of Sh9.7 billion ($85.3 million).

This means that other than matching that of January deals, deal activity in February surpasses activity recorded during the same period in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About 60 per cent of deals were attributable to venture capital investment activity while private equity investments accounted for 20 per cent of activity and the rest being Mergers and acquisitions transactions. The report shows the ICT sector accounted for 50 per cent of all transactions while the financial services, energy, healthcare, logistics, and automotive sectors each had a single entry.

“We continue to record significant market enthusiasm for deal-making and maintain our expectation for a robust transactions environment for the rest of half-year 2022,” noted the report.

“We are, however, watchful of headwinds from global geopolitical movements and the impact expected on the inflation outlook, as well as international capital allocation decisions.” The data shows Kenya in the same period managed to clinch 16 notable deals cementing her position as the region’s financial magnet. 

Local innovator aims to streamline boda boda sector with speed limiter
A fata accident sparked the idea to come up with a speed limiter specifically for motorcycles. The result – Salama speed limiter.
CBK sets September as deadline for registration of digital lenders
Digital lenders have up to the end of September this year to register with the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) or close their operations in the country.

Subsidy spares Kenyans from paying Sh155.11 for a litre of petrol
Subsidy spares Kenyans from paying Sh155.11 for a litre of petrol

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
Aiming high: From teacher to a manufacturer

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Aiming high: From teacher to a manufacturer
Chilean soluble bags innovator awes Kenya, to set up plant in Athi River

By Patrick Alushula | 1 hour ago

Chilean soluble bags innovator awes Kenya, to set up plant in Athi River
Local innovator aims to streamline boda boda sector with speed limiter

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

Local innovator aims to streamline boda boda sector with speed limiter
Women who control Sh95 billion portfolio

By Wainaina Wambu | 6 days ago

Women who control Sh95 billion portfolio
