× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How to fight founder loneliness

ENTERPRISE
By Pauline Muindi | February 22nd 2022
By Pauline Muindi | February 22nd 2022
ENTERPRISE

To an outsider, an entrepreneur’s life seems glamorous. Waking up whenever one wants, brunching with clients, media interviews and receiving awards.

Movies, TV shows and entrepreneurship Instagram accounts do not give a true picture – they are mostly geared towards promoting an idealised entrepreneurial lifestyle.

What many outsiders don’t see is how stressful it can be to establish a business. Statistics show that 80 per cent of start-ups don’t make it past the first 18 months.

And only four per cent of start-ups make it to 10 years.

READ MORE

To give your business a fighting chance, you have to put in incredibly long hours, risk personal financial ruin, face constant rejection, and make numerous sacrifices.

When you ask, many entrepreneurs will simply tell you “Everything is great.” But the truth is that business owners are almost always dealing with one problem or the other.

For instance, they may be having a tough time hitting product or market fit, can’t seem to get the funding they need or are having difficulties finding the right employees.

Most entrepreneurs don’t like admitting that they’re struggling. They prefer to project an image of invincibility that inspires confidence in their abilities.

All this strain makes entrepreneurship a stressful and lonely journey. It doesn’t matter that we’re in an era of unprecedented social isolation. But hiding your stress and loneliness isn’t a healthy way to deal with them. Here are some tips to help you combat entrepreneur loneliness:

Attend local entrepreneur meetups

A simple search online will bring up entrepreneur meetups in your area. Attending these meetups can be can give you useful, practical advice and support from like-minded people. In such groups, you’re also likely to meet other entrepreneurs with who you can hang out socially.

Once you make a good connection with a couple of entrepreneurs, you can hold weekly catch-ups. Let the catch-ups be a time to share your challenges without judgement.

The best entrepreneurs to connect with are those running similar but non-competing businesses to yours, especially if they’re at a similar stage of their start-up journey to you. Such entrepreneurs are probably also struggling with or have overcome similar changes to you.

Join a co-working space

Being a start-up founder might mean spending a lot of time holed up in your house, especially when your business is online-based. While you won’t have to worry about the stress of daily commute or dressing up for work, social isolation can be depressing.

If you crave daily social interaction, joining a co-working space can be a great solution. There, you’ll have the opportunity to interact with other start-up founders and freelancers. You might even find someone to partner or collaborate with to make your venture even more successful.

You can go to the co-working space once or twice a week, or book a dedicated workstation. Another wonderful benefit of being in a co-working space is that you can use it for meetings with clients. In addition, being surrounded by like-minded people every day will give you a renewed sense of energy.

Consider having a partner

Finding the right business partner is almost like finding a soulmate.

They bring in fresh ideas, more funds, wider connections, and more skills to your venture, increasing the likelihood of success. They also go a long way in helping you avoid and combat founder loneliness.

A business partner is someone who will share the burden of running the business with you. You can talk through difficult situations and bounce ideas off each other to find a solution. And when things are great, you’ll have someone to celebrate with.

With someone you can trust to take care of the business in your absence, you can also take turns getting some time off to rejuvenate and connect with family and friends.

Don’t forget family and friends

While networking with other entrepreneurs is important, don’t forget your family and friends – they’re still your primary support system. Most entrepreneurs are inspired to work hard to provide better lifestyles for their families. You don’t want to lose your family while pursuing money.

Make time in your schedule to hang out with your spouse and children and other family members. Reach out to old friends and even past colleagues. You can set up social activities such as hiking, camping, golfing, or picnics. You can confide your businesses challenges to those that you trust. They may bring new perspectives to help you overcome your challenges.

Set healthy morning and evening routines

As a start-up finder, you can easily find yourself burning your candle at both ends – waking up too early and sleeping late.

This does nothing to help with feelings of loneliness and depression. Setting healthy morning and evening routines may help.

For example, you can set regular sleep and wake times to make sure you get enough sleep. Make your mornings a time to exercise, plan ahead, and learn.

To wind down from the hectic activities of the day, your evenings can be a time to reflect and review your goals, have quality family time, and relax by watching a movie or reading a book.  

[email protected]  

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Standard Group joins UN Global Compact to further sustainable development goals
Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu says the group is committed to building a progressive society that upholds human rights.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge
Why fuel subsidy is pushing small oil marketers to the edge

NEWS

By Edward Kamau Macharia

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
When to draw the line with clients

By Pauline Muindi | 6 days ago

When to draw the line with clients
Ngamia: App allows users to hail for logistics services

By Brian George | 6 days ago

Ngamia: App allows users to hail for logistics services
SMEs to benefit from Google training

By Patrick Alushula | 6 days ago

SMEs to benefit from Google training
Pandemic shut my business but I returned bigger

By Vivianne Wandera | 6 days ago

Pandemic shut my business but I returned bigger
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC