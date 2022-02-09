It’s Valentine’s, time to shop for gifts

Flower vendors sorting flowers at Maasai Market in Nakuru town.[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Next week on Monday, the streets of Kenyan towns will be painted red as lovebirds celebrate each other to mark Valentine’s Day.

On the annual “day of love”, marked worldwide every February 14, gifts such as rose flowers, chocolates, teddy bears and even cake will be bought in plenty.

After a cruel 2021, during which the Covid-19 pandemic ensured the lovers’ day was dull, quiet and uneventful, this year is set to be different with the economy recovering and restrictions on social gatherings all but lifted.

Gifts for all occasions

Gift shops are projecting a boom in business, as more Kenyans move away from buying only a red rose for their cherished ones.

Polka Dot Gift Shop, owned by Peter Githinji, is one such shop in Nairobi that sells gifts for all occasions, including birthdays and anniversaries — and Valentine’s too.

Here, under one roof, customers can get a variety of gifts. The most bought items include perfumes, chocolates, wine and flowers. Others are watches, personal care products, chains and chainsets.

Githinji, who was inspired to venture into the business after he returned from the US where gift shops are thriving ventures, advises that gifts ought to be accompanied by cards.

Cards, easily customised to a buyer’s wishes, are some of the most sought-after accompaniments to the best-selling gifts at Polka Dot.

“You see, the card will remain long after the gift is gone. Our cards are for all occasions and have the best social expressions,” he told Enterprise.

Gift shops have been on the rise in the city as more people appreciate the art of gifting, which Gathigi says is yet to hit the levels it should. For example, instead of a dinner date that just ends at that, people who buy a special gift secure memories which last longer.

“Once people realise the importance of giving gifts, they will never stop. They appreciate it so much that they want to hold onto it forever,” said Githinji.

High footfall

Gift shops expect a higher footfall this year compared to 2021. The risks that people avoided in 2021, with the economic situation looking pretty uncertain, can now be taken. The economy is opening up and every business is hoping for the best.

So, what makes these gift shops special?

“When you are out in the streets searching for gifts, you are likely to encounter a lot of counterfeits or even not find the specific product you want,” explains Githinji, who acknowledges that gift shops might charge slightly higher prices for the products that customers might feel they could have found cheaper elsewhere. However, this is driven by the fact that they offer top quality products.

At Polka Dot, the attendants help customers to pick gifts. Some customers will come in unsure of what they want to buy. At times like these — say Valentine’s Day — the shop will pack hampers with gifts which go well together.

Gift shops also ensure that they have gifts for everyone, catering for the whole spectrum of buyers who have varying budgets.

Showing appreciation

Polka Dot, which has a branch in Kilimani and in the Central Business District’s Koinange Street, also delivers countrywide.

With the growing realisation that a durable gift goes a long way towards making the gifted feel valued for a long time, more people have been trying to get their loved ones gifts for the special occasion.

Being the luxuries they are, gifts were thrust aside when people had to limit their expenses to just survival amid a tempestuous year in 2020 and most of 2021.

“Gifts are a luxury and in a year when even basic needs were the priority, luxuries were altogether shunned. Now, we are optimistic people will spend more as the economy continues to open up,” said Githinji.

Women top recipients of gifts

In Kenya, women are often the recipients of gifts and many of them often unwilling to return the warm gesture. There is even a running joke that for many ladies, the “surprise” gifts for their boyfriends are socks and handkerchiefs.

Looking at Kenyan gift shops, women can get a myriad of gifts for men including watches, perfumes, tie sets, grooming items, original key holders and booze flasks, among others.

When national exams begin, students, who will be expecting success cards, can be gifted such cards customised from gift shops as well.

“We have unique, African gift cards and customers can write whatever they want in these cards. We have special pens which they can use to write the special messages in the cards and they can also copy messages from some of our finest cards sourced from the US,” disclosed Githinji.

Business of providing joy

He gets constant feedback from satisfied customers (Githinji once encountered a woman who was pleasantly surprised to learn that it was he who had sold her husband the card she always carried in her handbag). From such experiences, many customers go to him courtesy of referrals.

“We love to make our customers happy. It is satisfying to meet customers who have loved the products you sold them. We start a business not only for the profits but to also make people happy,” says Githinji.

He hopes customers who step into gift shops on Valentine’s Day will walk out happy. Gift shops are increasing in number and in this season of love, they will probably be as busy as restaurants that are preparing for special lunch treats and candle-lit dinners.

