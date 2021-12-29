× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenyan fintech Paylend raises Sh226 million for expansion

ENTERPRISE
By Moses Omusolo | December 29th 2021
By Moses Omusolo | December 29th 2021
ENTERPRISE

Paylend secured Sh226.4 million from Asian investors. [Courtesy]

Local startup Paylend has secured Sh226.4 million from Asian investors to fund its expansion.

The investment will help Paylend grow its operations in Kenya and enter new markets in Tanzania, Zambia and Nigeria as part of its three-year growth plan.

Paylend financier Chymia Consulting HK Limited is an Asian company that provides blockchain applications, consultancy services and training across the globe.

Paylend Chief Executive Eliutherius Juma said the capital injection could not have come at a better time, with industry data putting the value of the credit gap in Sub-Saharan Africa at Sh10.2 trillion ($90 billion).

READ MORE

This requires an increase of over 350 per cent to close the gap.

This is as the formal banking sector in Sub-Saharan Africa only supports around 20 per cent of Africa’s bankable population, meaning the majority of the people are excluded from access to finance and wealth creation.

“For a long time, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have experienced stunted growth due to lack of efficient business tools or lack of funds. With Paylend, we are able to turn this around by helping these businesses access affordable credit quicker, allowing them to have liquidity thus ensuring business continuity,” said Juma.

Focused on providing access to finance and digitising local MSMEs, Paylend is an Adanian Labs startup — a pan African smart technologies venture studio aimed at building, nurturing and scaleing300 impact driven technology startups across Africa.

Adanian Labs Chief Technology Officer Bendon Murgor expressed confidence that the investment will see Paylend transform MSMEs in Kenya and beyond through digital skills and financial inclusion.

Next Chymia Consulting HK Chief Executive Kenji Sasaki said the pact with Paylend epitomises the potential that the informal sector in Africa has in solving key society issues.

“We believe in the power of technology in transforming communities, and Paylend’s model is doing that at a micro level, which is where a lot of work is needed if we are to drive digitisation,” Sasaki noted.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Hava experience: New Kenyan taxi hailing app
The app was developed by Mohammed Nur, a former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) engineer.
How to ace personal branding in 2022
If you are planning to invest in your personal brand in 2022, having a clear investment strategy is crucial.

MOST READ

IFC acquires Sh12.2 billion stake in Equity Group
IFC acquires Sh12.2 billion stake in Equity Group

BUSINESS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Hava experience: New Kenyan taxi hailing app

By Brian George | 31 minutes ago

Hava experience: New Kenyan taxi hailing app
How to ace personal branding in 2022

By Entrepreneur.com | 31 minutes ago

How to ace personal branding in 2022
How to get yourself started in passive real estate investing

By Entrepreneur | 4 days ago

How to get yourself started in passive real estate investing
How a chama grew into a listed firm

By Wainaina Wambu | 6 days ago

How a chama grew into a listed firm
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC