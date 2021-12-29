× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Hava experience: New Kenyan taxi hailing app

ENTERPRISE
By Brian George | December 29th 2021
By Brian George | December 29th 2021
ENTERPRISE

Hava was developed by Mohammed Nur, a former NASA engineer. [Courtesy]

The crave for a convenient commuter experience has pushed a lot of Kenyans, and Nairobi residents specifically, to be extremely choosy.

They want travel plans that counter the chaotic experience that is Nairobi's transport system-from rogue matatus to messy traffic jams.

Hava taxi hailing application is among the few locally developed taxi hailing apps battling it out against global giants like Uber and Bolt which dominate the Kenyan market.

The app was developed by Mohammed Nur, a former National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) engineer.

READ MORE

Initially based in the United States before shifting base to Kenya, Nur developed the app with the hope of offering alternative solutions to drivers and riders.

Today, the app has over 20,000 active drivers and has done more than 60,000 trips since inception last year.

Launching during a pandemic meant a lot of challenges, not just for Hava but for any business.

But Hava was helped by the government's move to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew that lasted for more than a year as part of containment measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

"Coupled with that, the need for more personalised travel to avoid as much contact in the public transport, gave rise to the orders we experienced in the year," said Nur.

"So for those who wouldn’t afford cars, they opted for taxis. Hava being a home grown solution they found it more convenient."

He explained that the business model fits the corporate needs of their target market, and that was another avenue of making revenue.

So what is Hava’s competitive advantage? Every trip is insured.

"We have partnered with an insurance company (name withheld because of non-disclosure agreement) to insure all our trips.

As a client, in case you lose your belongings while on a Hava ride you will be compensated,” Mohammed explained.

The engineer reckons that their biggest challenge is to stand out among the many taxi hailing applications in the Kenyan market.

He agrees that they are operating in a crowded space that is likely to grow faster than the clientele. That is why business innovation is key for survival, says Nur.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Taiwan chip industry emerges as battlefront in US-China showdown
Both superpowers now find themselves deeply dependent on the small island at the centre of their increasingly tense rivalry.
Kenyan fintech Paylend raises Sh226 million for expansion
Paylend financier Chymia Consulting HK Limited is an Asian company that provides blockchain applications

MOST READ

IFC acquires Sh12.2 billion stake in Equity Group
IFC acquires Sh12.2 billion stake in Equity Group

BUSINESS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenyan fintech Paylend raises Sh226 million for expansion

By Moses Omusolo | 31 minutes ago

Kenyan fintech Paylend raises Sh226 million for expansion
How to ace personal branding in 2022

By Entrepreneur.com | 31 minutes ago

How to ace personal branding in 2022
How to get yourself started in passive real estate investing

By Entrepreneur | 4 days ago

How to get yourself started in passive real estate investing
How a chama grew into a listed firm

By Wainaina Wambu | 6 days ago

How a chama grew into a listed firm
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC