Facebook unveils SME business coach

A woman surfs the web on her tablet. [Courtesy, Standard]

Meta has launched its Facebook Business Coach, a tool for small and medium enterprises to learn more about how to grow their business online.

The tool, which will be available on WhatsApp, targets entrepreneurs in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria as well as other countries in the region.

The Facebook Business Coach, the tech giant said in a statement, is a free-to-use, low data cost educational chatbot tool that users can interact with in a simple, conversational and convenient way.

Small businesses have access to automated, self-paced lessons that teach them how to establish a presence in today’s ever-evolving digital economy.

"In today’s social-media-driven environment, information on building your brand on online platforms can be crucial in what sets a small business apart and drives success. At Meta, we’re passionate about empowering SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses) in Africa with the skills they need to succeed online,” said Nunu Ntshingila, regional director at Meta Africa.

“We know that they are the backbone of the African economy and the drivers for economic growth. We hope the Facebook Business Coach will be their partner along this journey, providing training they need through their mobile phones.”

