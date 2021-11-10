× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Facebook unveils SME business coach

ENTERPRISE
By Standard Reporter | November 10th 2021

A woman surfs the web on her tablet. [Courtesy, Standard]

Meta has launched its Facebook Business Coach, a tool for small and medium enterprises to learn more about how to grow their business online.

The tool, which will be available on WhatsApp, targets entrepreneurs in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria as well as other countries in the region.

The Facebook Business Coach, the tech giant said in a statement, is a free-to-use, low data cost educational chatbot tool that users can interact with in a simple, conversational and convenient way.

Small businesses have access to automated, self-paced lessons that teach them how to establish a presence in today’s ever-evolving digital economy.

READ MORE

 Why the arts and humanities are critical to the future of tech

 A glimpse of the future through Mark Zuckerberg’s eyes

 Facebook changes corporate name to Meta in rebrand

 This is how your metabolism changes throughout your life

"In today’s social-media-driven environment, information on building your brand on online platforms can be crucial in what sets a small business apart and drives success. At Meta, we’re passionate about empowering SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses) in Africa with the skills they need to succeed online,” said Nunu Ntshingila, regional director at Meta Africa.

“We know that they are the backbone of the African economy and the drivers for economic growth. We hope the Facebook Business Coach will be their partner along this journey, providing training they need through their mobile phones.”

RELATED VIDEOS

Kimeta: Watu wawili wafariki, wengine tisa kulazwa Hospitalini baada ya kula ng'ombe aliyefariki

Watu wawili wafariki kwa kile kinachodhaniwa kuwa kusambaa kwa maradhi ya kimeta kaunti ya Meru

Nyati 10 wafariki kwa Ugonjwa wa Kimeta eneo la mbuga la Nakuru

Share this story
How I turned Covid-19 deadly blows into opportunity
Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact in the global socio-economic space. Kenyan business and corporate leaders have had to review strategies.
Digger Classifieds: An easy way to buy or sell house, car and even save
The revamped Digger Classifieds website is the jigsaw that completes life for anyone in, or seeking, business.

MOST READ

CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why we will not go back to employment

By Esther Dianah | 35 minutes ago

Why we will not go back to employment
Digger Classifieds: An easy way to buy or sell house, car and even save

By Peter Theuri | 6 hours ago

Digger Classifieds: An easy way to buy or sell house, car and even save
How I turned Covid-19 deadly blows into opportunity

By Macharia Kamau | 11 hours ago

How I turned Covid-19 deadly blows into opportunity
Etiquette tips for entrepreneurs

By Pauline Muindi | 13 hours ago

Etiquette tips for entrepreneurs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC