× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How I turned Covid-19 deadly blows into opportunity

ENTERPRISE
By Macharia Kamau | November 9th 2021

Joanne Mwangi PMS Group Managing Director (centre) with members of her team [Courtesy]

Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact in the global socio-economic space. Kenyan business and corporate leaders have had to review business strategies to stay afloat. These strategies include cutting advertising and public relations budgets.

The advertising and public relations space has been among the worst hit.

Covid-19 has seen budgets slashed causing an unprecedented crisis in the sector, with spending on communications being among the first casualties.

Most agencies have seen their revenues plateau while others have had to downsize or close.

READ MORE

 Five Germany players isolating after positive COVID test

 US-Mexico border reopens after 20 months of COVID shutdown

 Iraki’s letter from Accra: Looking beyond Azonto and gold

 Tackle teen pregnancies

“Most companies decided to put their marketing budgets on ice. Interventions were put on hold as companies adopted the wait and see approach,” said Joanne Mwangi, the Professional Marketing Services (PMS) founder and Group Managing Director.

She said brands started re-thinking their marketing communications strategies in a bid to survive under the new normal. 

Agencies found themselves suffocated and forced to undertake major realignments.  

Just like other chief executives in the communications industry, Mwangi was faced with a wicked problem. While she had to juggle a million variables, she opted to try to avoid downsizing and at the same time retail high level of service delivery. 

The human challenge of ensuring her over 1,000 staff maintained their livelihoods was a headache calling for unusual solutions.

She narrated that to hit the high notes during the turbulence, PMS converted the problem to an opportunity by changing its business model. PMS first recognised that it had to thrive in the new normal and adopted a two-pronged strategy.

First to differentiate services, and second to develop new markets, particularly in the region where the agency offered services to its Kenyan clients with a Pan African footprint.

Mwangi said this was how PMS started treating clients as business partners by putting on their clients’ shoes through application of design thinking methodology and getting intimate with client products and processes.

This move included differentiating its service, developing new products and adopting new technologies.

The new model was implemented by internal restructuring and review of human capital policy. PMS was among the few agencies that employed during the pandemic.

The agency developed an app to automate business, making it easier to continue with quality service delivery but also fast, transparent and consistent.

Through this and other modalities, PMS assisted its partners understand the impact of the crisis by working with brands under the new normal. This was the only way for brands to stand out of the din. The mantra, ‘never waste a crisis’ became a clarion call to focus on the opportunities created.

“While not tangible, trust is the most valuable asset any organisation has. We used our three independent subsidiaries in marketing and communication, design and production, marketing intelligence to assist brands to grow and build trust within key stakeholders besides keeping brands relevant during the crisis,” said Mwangi.

“We also assisted partners to develop internal communications strategies to support remote working. Internal communications is key in assisting partners manage their human capital expectations. Staff have to read from the same script under normal circumstances, this got complicated during remote working. We assisted partners develop new normal capacities.”

“Being a strategic partner is what has made us survive the turbulence. We are no longer advisors but strategic partners with long term and intimate interest in our partners business.” 

The second pillar was to accelerate PMS pan African presence in order to serve Kenyan clients across Africa and offer advisory support to clients coming to Kenya. This move gave PMS both the expanded scope and capacity to onboard a variety of new clients.

As an outcome of PMS capacity to serve clients across Africa as well as international companies coming to Kenya, global players such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Hivos Group joined her portfolio.

The group uses research to develop and execute market penetration strategies. Joanne reiterates the need to employ their monitoring and evaluation tools as you cannot improve unless you measure.

To position as the leading pan African communication agency, PMS has signed partnership agreements with agencies in specialised sectors in target countries.

“Clients will always reward agencies offering real value with or without the Covid-19 turbulence,’’ said Mwangi.

The shift to remote satellite and partner offices has been a great boost by bringing the cost of doing business down with clients paying for real work done and not for high overheads. PMS has presence in 24 countries in Africa.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Share this story
Why we will not go back to employment
Among those who have savoured self-employment and love it despite the challenges associated with startups is Gabriel Gaita.
Facebook unveils SME business coach
Meta has launched its Facebook Business Coach, a tool for small and medium enterprises to learn more about how to grow their business online.

MOST READ

CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB
CBK throws lifeline to borrowers listed on CRB

BUSINESS

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why we will not go back to employment

By Esther Dianah | 35 minutes ago

Why we will not go back to employment
Facebook unveils SME business coach

By Standard Reporter | 6 hours ago

Facebook unveils SME business coach
Digger Classifieds: An easy way to buy or sell house, car and even save

By Peter Theuri | 6 hours ago

Digger Classifieds: An easy way to buy or sell house, car and even save
Etiquette tips for entrepreneurs

By Pauline Muindi | 13 hours ago

Etiquette tips for entrepreneurs
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC