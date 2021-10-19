Kashmir's Jhelum river carrying capacity enhanced by 25 per cent from 2014
By India Blooms | October 19th 2021
To prevent 2014-like floods in the Kashmir division, the carrying capacity of the river Jhelum has been enhanced by 25 per cent by dredging the river and its flood spill channels.
The 2014 devastating floods in Srinagar and its adjoining areas wreaked havoc and caused an estimated one lakh crore loss to the public and private infrastructure.
Subsequently, the Centre announced a plan for comprehensive flood management of River Jhelum and its tributaries.
The flood management plan was divided into two parts- Phase 1 and Phase 2- and so far 98 per cent progress has been achieved on phase 1, while for phase 2 the J&K administration is awaiting release for funds from the Centre.
Chief Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control Naresh Kumar said, "Carrying capacity of river Jhelum has been enhanced by 25 per cent from what it was in 2014. We have done spot dredging of flood channels where the need was felt to do so.
He said, "For Phase 2 part A, investment clearance for Rs 1,623 crore has been already cleared, now we are awaiting the release of funds as the Department of Water Resources has informed that funds will be released only after they will put this project in their five-year plan for 2022-26."
Meanwhile, the Wonder School in Pune, India, and the Co-founder of an outdoor adventure company Get Beyond Limits, Salwat Hamrah, have formed a coalition to help look after children in need with their education and athletic aspirations through Hope Monk, a cycling expedition.
Salwat Hamrah has undertaken a Pan-India cycling tour to raise money for talented unprivileged children residing in Pune.
His journey began from Kashmir towards Kanyakumari to fulfil his mission of raising money for education and sports training for a group of talented minors coming from lower economic backgrounds.
The pandemic left a number of students at The Wonder School and their parents hopeless and unaware of how the children would pursue their athletic dreams.
Salwat Hamrah announced that the funds from his trip would be dedicated and donated for the children's education and sports training.
The journey led Salwat to complete cycling 4,523 km and covering 10 Indian states and two Union Territories- Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
His aim was to raise Rs 3,000 for every kilometre for the children.
Salwat said, “I just wanted to have fun and an experience our country, its people, and cultures in a whole new light. I have always loved to test my endurance. So, I decided to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through the west coast."
"The whole adventure carried on a whole new meaning when I took the responsibility to raise funds for the education of very talented underprivileged children at The Wonder School, Pune."
