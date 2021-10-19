× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kashmir's Jhelum river carrying capacity enhanced by 25 per cent from 2014

ENTERPRISE
By India Blooms | October 19th 2021
Flood damage in India.

To prevent 2014-like floods in the Kashmir division, the carrying capacity of the river Jhelum has been enhanced by 25 per cent by dredging the river and its flood spill channels.

The 2014 devastating floods in Srinagar and its adjoining areas wreaked havoc and caused an estimated one lakh crore loss to the public and private infrastructure.

Subsequently, the Centre announced a plan for comprehensive flood management of River Jhelum and its tributaries.

The flood management plan was divided into two parts- Phase 1 and Phase 2- and so far 98 per cent progress has been achieved on phase 1, while for phase 2 the J&K administration is awaiting release for funds from the Centre.

Chief Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control Naresh Kumar said, "Carrying capacity of river Jhelum has been enhanced by 25 per cent from what it was in 2014. We have done spot dredging of flood channels where the need was felt to do so.

READ MORE

 Bangladesh envoy Muhammad Imran honours India’s 1971 Navy war veterans

 Brought over 200 million women into mainstream financial system: India at UNGA

 India-US relationship is important to ensure free, open trade

 PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM Cares fund

He said, "For Phase 2 part A, investment clearance for Rs 1,623 crore has been already cleared, now we are awaiting the release of funds as the Department of Water Resources has informed that funds will be released only after they will put this project in their five-year plan for 2022-26."

Meanwhile, the Wonder School in Pune, India, and the Co-founder of an outdoor adventure company Get Beyond Limits, Salwat Hamrah, have formed a coalition to help look after children in need with their education and athletic aspirations through Hope Monk, a cycling expedition.

Salwat Hamrah has undertaken a Pan-India cycling tour to raise money for talented unprivileged children residing in Pune.

His journey began from Kashmir towards Kanyakumari to fulfil his mission of raising money for education and sports training for a group of talented minors coming from lower economic backgrounds.

The pandemic left a number of students at The Wonder School and their parents hopeless and unaware of how the children would pursue their athletic dreams.

Salwat Hamrah announced that the funds from his trip would be dedicated and donated for the children's education and sports training.

The journey led Salwat to complete cycling 4,523 km and covering 10 Indian states and two Union Territories- Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

His aim was to raise Rs 3,000 for every kilometre for the children.

Salwat said, “I just wanted to have fun and an experience our country, its people, and cultures in a whole new light. I have always loved to test my endurance. So, I decided to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through the west coast."

"The whole adventure carried on a whole new meaning when I took the responsibility to raise funds for the education of very talented underprivileged children at The Wonder School, Pune."

Meanwhile,  The Wonder School in Pune and the Co-founder of an outdoor adventure company Get Beyond Limits, Salwat Hamrah, have formed a coalition to help look after children in need with their education and athletic aspirations through Hope Monk, a cycling expedition.

Salwat Hamrah has undertaken a Pan-India cycling tour to raise money for talented unprivileged children residing in Pune.

His journey began from Kashmir towards Kanyakumari to fulfill his mission of raising money for education and sports training for a group of talented minors coming from lower economic backgrounds.

The pandemic left a number of students at The Wonder School and their parents hopeless and unaware of how the children would pursue their athletic dreams.

Salwat Hamrah announced that the funds from his trip would be dedicated and donated for the children's education and sports training.

The journey led Salwat to complete cycling 4,523 km and covering 10 Indian states and two Union Territories- Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

His aim was to raise Rs 3,000 for every kilometre for the children.

Salwat said, “I just wanted to have fun and an experience our country, its people, and cultures in a whole new light. I have always loved to test my endurance. So, I decided to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through the west coast."

"The whole adventure carried on a whole new meaning when I took the responsibility to raise funds for the education of very talented underprivileged children at The Wonder School, Pune."

RELATED VIDEOS

CS Mutahi Kagwe asks Kenyans to be vigilant after Indian Covid variant was detected in the country

KQ to the rescue: 272 Kenyans arrive in Nairobi on Thursday after being evacuated from India

Kenyan government charters a plane to bring back Kenyans in India

Share this story
Job search tips after your business fails
When the business you started has failed, your only option might be re-entering the workforce as an employee. But that is easier said than done.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Counties splashed Sh12.3b on travel during lockdown
Counties splashed Sh12.3b on travel during lockdown

BUSINESS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Job search tips after your business fails

By Pauline Muindi | 7 hours ago

Job search tips after your business fails
Consider this before leaving employment for business

By Paul Kariuki | 6 days ago

Consider this before leaving employment for business
Three reasons why your business is unprofitable

By Pauline Muindi | 6 days ago

Three reasons why your business is unprofitable
How to recover and grow your business after Covid-19 pandemic

By Moses Omusolo | 6 days ago

How to recover and grow your business after Covid-19 pandemic
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC