× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kibera Muchai: Mololine matatu founder who rose from a tout to a millionaire

ENTERPRISE
By Kennedy Gachuhi | September 22nd 2021

 

Mololine Services founder Kibera Muchai during an event in Elburgon, Nakuru County, in July this year. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

In the history of Kenya’s public transport sector, Mololine Services has an entire chapter to itself thanks to its creative and visionary founder millionaire businessman, Kibera Muchai.

Muchai died at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital on September 14, 2021 after a short illness and was buried at his Ribot village home in Elburgon, Molo yesterday in a ceremony attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga and top government officials.

Muchai is credited with many changes in the modern matatu sector, most of which the government adopted from Molo Line, a company which he founded alongside other businessmen.

He was born in Mweiga, Nyeri, in 1958 before his parents relocated to Turi Farm, Molo in 1966 from where he launched his business ventures.

READ MORE

 Matatus in Nairobi to pay more in seasonal ticket fees from Saturday

 Techie who founded start-up with Sh3,000

 End of an era as Double M buses face auctioneer's hammer

 Matatu strike notice fake- Simon Kimutai

After sitting his Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) at St Peter’s Boys in Elburgon, Muchai joined Elburgon Secondary in 1973 and later trained as a mason in Narok.

Described as a man of big dreams by his close friends such as former Njoro MP Joseph Kiuna, Muchai briefly worked at a Nakuru hardware before joining the matatu sector as a tout in 1980.

“In the early 1990s, he brought together young men from Molo and Elburgon to form the most domineering public transport company - Mololine Services Limited,” his family said.

Muchai who had by then acquired his own matatus, guided his peers in bringing their matatus together to form a fleet operating from Molo to Nairobi which informed the naming of the company.

At the company, Muchai was a director and vice chairman until his death. 

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the burial of David Kibera Muchai founder Mololine Services [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Insiders at the company credited him with the introduction of electronic fleet management, a queuing system that has evolved to e-ticketing, low capacity shuttles (11 seaters) and executive shuttles.

His close ally, former Molo MP Jacob Macharia, described Muchai as a man who loved order and fairness hence his creative ways of transforming the chaotic matatu sector.

Despite having multi-million-shilling business investments in Nairobi, Nakuru and Molo, Muchai led a simple life.

“He was always trying to find solutions to problems affecting people in his village and town. You wouldn’t know that he was a millionaire unless someone told you,” said Macharia.

In a past interview with The Standard, Mololine Services Limited chairman Joseph Kariuki popularly known as Bumasu who was the company’s think-tank alongside Muchai, said their journey had not been smooth.

“Previously, the government had been against our efforts to organise our business into a matatu sacco. We only succeeded in 1994 when we registered the sacco as a limited liability company,” said Bumasu.

Beyond business interests, their move was informed by a desire to bring sanity in the chaotic sector which was surprisingly unfriendly to its own clients.

“There was no order in the sector, and this is what Muchai and other like-minded directors wanted to do away with. Passengers would be manhandled as touts scrambled to get them to board their matatus,” said Bumasu.

Irked by the behaviour, the new company introduced an orderly uptake of passengers at the terminus, a move that was seen as an attempt to deny touts an opportunity to eke a living out of the chaotic operations.

“We began by puting up signs guiding passengers to the right matatus. If we didn’t have a matatu waiting, they would queue and get issued with tickets,” said Bumasu.

In 1998, the company took yet another bold step in the onslaught of touting by introducing uniforms for conductors and drivers from whom the passengers could safely seek assistance from.

“In 2004, then Transport Minister John Michuki introduced reforms in the sector through the famed Michuki laws. For us, the only new thing was the introduction of safety belts which we immediately complied with,” said Bumasu.

The company continued to thrive, and even won the trust of the then electoral body, Electoral Commission of Kenya which awarded it a tender to distribute voting materials across the country.

RELATED VIDEOS

Morning Express 3rd May 2016: Your Money- Entrepreneurship part 2

KTN Morning Express 26th April 2016: Your Money-Entrepreneurship

Ubunifu Mtaani: Vijana wa Mitaani wameamua kujitafutia riziki na kuboresha Jamii

Share this story
Court ruling on income tax to hurt KRA’s target
Judgement takes away Sh21b from KRA’s basket and dents its plan to hit its tax collection target.
State projects push up cement consumption
Nairobi Expressway and other roads have buoyed the construction sector during a Covid-hit period. Official data shows 7.3 million tonnes were used.

MOST READ

Islands where smuggling insulates Kenyans from inflation
Islands where smuggling insulates Kenyans from inflation

SHIPPING & LOGISTICS

By Harold Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Techie who founded start-up with Sh3,000

By Brian George | 1 day ago

Techie who founded start-up with Sh3,000
Decisions that saved Kenyan firms from Covid-19 collapse

By Frankline Sunday and Peter Theuri | 1 day ago

Decisions that saved Kenyan firms from Covid-19 collapse
Why social media is your brand’s best marketer

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Why social media is your brand’s best marketer
How retired couple built a business empire in a Siaya village

By Isaiah Gwengi | 1 day ago

How retired couple built a business empire in a Siaya village
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC