× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Talent Soko takes the hassle out of job hunting

ENTERPRISE
By Allan Mungai | September 15th 2021

Finding a job can be a frustrating experience, especially in Kenya where, according to the 2020 labour report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the unemployment rate was 10.4 per cent.

A group of young Kenyans have developed an app that they hope will help connect more Kenyans to jobs via a mobile application.

The app dubbed Talent Soko Africa offers on-demand employment via an iPhone, Android App or SMS.

After downloading the free app and signing up for the service, users can create their profile which will immediately be available to the employers who are recruiting for talent.

READ MORE

 Turf wars that delayed economic data report

 Fares drop after matatu operators carry to capacity

 Economic survey 2021 set for release

 Don’t hustle forever, make youthful gains

The app also offers a solution for job seekers who might be unable to raise the fee to cater for their transportation to job interviews, a factor that disqualifies a number of job seekers from potential employment.

Talent Soko was launched in December 2020 and has been downloaded more than a thousand times since.

The app is available to both employers and employees. An employer has the option of providing a fee to facilitate the candidates for the interview. The funds will sit in an escrow account.

"When they show up for the interview the bus fare of the interviewee will be refunded. We believe that if an employer truly wants to hire the people then they will let them show up for the interview," Victor Machoka, the lead of the team that developed the app said.

“We have designed a product that is going to bring you to a place where you are looking in the right place."

Once they sign up, users will be required to fill in their academic qualifications and biodata including a picture which is mandatory.

The app carries a disclaimer that dishonest or incorrect information will affect the performance rating of the user.

Users have the option to choose whether the work they are looking for is an attachment, temporary or an internship. They are also required to state their preferred salary, and whether they would prefer a daily wage or monthly salary.

The job seekers are also required to upload a short video explaining their qualifications and attach their social media handles.

Talent Soko Africa accommodates both the formal and informal sectors and acknowledges that Kenya’s job market is still largely informal where more than 80 per cent of those employed work.

RELATED VIDEOS

UGANDA DECIDES; Issues likely to dominate Uganda’s election

Survey: Kenyan youth are corruptible despite the fact that 85% of those polled are deeply religious

Tanzania government justifies the expulsion of foreigners

Share this story
What it takes to run a beauty parlour
You have to invest heavily in infrastructure and make sure the environment you present to your clients is warm enough and inviting enough.
Motorists to pay more at the pump, EPRA says
A litre of petrol will go up by Sh 7.58, diesel had an increase of Sh 7.94 as Kerosene went up by Sh 12.97 per litre in Nairobi

MOST READ

Uganda offers free land and tax incentives to Kenyan investors
Uganda offers free land and tax incentives to Kenyan investors

NEWS

By Joackim Bwana

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

‘Buy goods and services’ isn't just an M-Pesa icon, it's more
Why fruit exporters need more support

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Why fruit exporters need more support
What it takes to run a beauty parlour

By Vivianne Wandera | 1 hour ago

What it takes to run a beauty parlour
Thinking of garlic? Go for it, there is a market

By Jennifer Anyango | 3 days ago

Thinking of garlic? Go for it, there is a market
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC