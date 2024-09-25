Trade unions call for inclusion in Africa trade agreement

Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Dr Alfred Mutua and COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli during a previous press conference where they retariated the commitment for better working services for Kenyans working in the diaspora on August 20, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The inclusion of women, youth, and informal sector employees is key in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

This is according to a joint statement released by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions in Kenya (COTU-K) and the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) at the end of a two-day workshop in Nairobi.

“AfCFTA must be inclusive, ensuring that those who have traditionally been marginalised in global trade are fully integrated into the economic benefits that will emerge from this new era of African cooperation,” said Ernest Nadome, the assistant secretary general of COTU.

He said that AfCFTA holds immense potential for driving Africa’s industrialisation, fostering sustainable development, and ensuring that the benefits of economic growth are shared equitably across the continent.

However, he noted that this can only be achieved by prioritising the rights and protection of workers.

"Economic growth and trade expansion must go hand in hand with promoting decent work, which includes respect for workers’ rights, social protection, social dialogue and employment creation coupled with fair wages," said Nadome.

To prepare the African workforce for the demands of industrialization and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data, Nadome called for significant investment in skills development.

“Africa’s industrialisation will only be realised if AfCFTA prioritises the development of the skills needed to transform our economies, significant investment in education and vocational training will equip African workers with relevant and up-to-date skills needed to meet the demands of new global developments and technological advancement,” said Nadome.

Nadome noted that young people must be actively involved in the implementation of AfCFTA and Agenda 2063.

This, he said, should be focused on equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in an industrialized economy.

COTU and ITUC-Africa advocated for gender equality and the vital role women play in Africa’s trade landscape, especially in cross-border trade.

"Policies within AfCFTA must address the unique challenges faced by women, ensuring they benefit from the opportunities of greater trade integration," he said.

Joel Odigie, the secretary general of ITUC-Africa, said that AfCFTA is an opportunity to advance shared prosperity and that if it has to work then workers' rights must be at the center.

"AfCFTA is a tool to advance Africa's economic integration. It is about trading, exchange, import, and export of goods and services produced by workers in any form and shape. Therefore, the producers of goods and services that bring or contribute to Africa's prosperity must be at the heart of it," said Odigie.