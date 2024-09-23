New KPCU advances Sh125 million cherry fund loans to coffee farmers

David Ngugi a coffee farmer in Ting'ang'a, Kiambu county. [File, Standard]

Eleven coffee cooperative societies received Sh125.2 million Cherry Fund loans from new Kenya Planters Cooperative Union (New KPCU) in the latest allocation to boost production.

The amount was remitted by New KPCU between September 9, 2024 and September 16, 2024 to benefit 9,011 growers in 11 counties.

Top beneficiaries of the Cherry Fund were Barichu Cooperative Society in Nyeri which received Sh65.3 million and Kunyak in Kericho Sh10.8 million

New KPCU Chairman Daniel Kiprotich said they are fast tracking the release of the money to farmers to nurture their coffee trees.

The funds were shared among farmers in Baringo, Bungoma, Embu, Kericho, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Machakos, Meru, Trans Nzoia, and Nyeri counties.

Kiprotich said Nyeri county received the highest allocation of Sh70 million for 3,007 growers.

“These funds were allocated to both small-holder coffee estates and individual coffee growers and in two years farmers have utilised the kitty well to support increased production and quality,” he said.

New KPCU Chairman revealed that in the past two Cherry Fund disbursements Machakos has been leading in the utilisation of the kitty.

New KPCU has field officers in the counties who visit the farmers and recommend release of money compared to kilogrammes of cherry delivered for processing to various coffee factories.

Since inception of the Cherry Fund more than Sh5,4 billion has been disbursed to 399,248 farmers in 26 counties.

Nyeri county has benefited with Sh816.7 million for 77,565 farmers followed by Machakos with Sh621 million for 48,338 growers.

The government established the Sh3 billion Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund to lend cash to farmers in a bid to revive the sector that was once a leading foreign exchange earner but is now in decline.