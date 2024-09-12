Global organisations join forces to boost South-South cooperation with focus on Africa

Shehnaaz Moosa - Photo Courtesy LinkedIn

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) and SouthSouthNorth (SSN) have formed a strategic alliance to strengthen South-South cooperation, with a particular emphasis on Africa.

SSN, a leading network focused on equitable and climate-resilient development, has become the 34th Charter Member of the GLF, joining other global organizations like CIFOR-ICRAF, FAO, UNEP, and WWF.

This partnership seeks to empower local actors in Africa to lead the fight against the global environmental crisis. The collaboration will be a key focus at GLF Africa 2024, the continent’s largest ecological restoration conference, scheduled for 17 September in Nairobi.

Africa, with its abundant natural resources, deep-rooted traditional knowledge, and innovative solutions, is uniquely positioned to tackle climate and biodiversity challenges.

However, these efforts are hampered by various obstacles, including the disproportionate impact of climate change on marginalized communities such as women, youth, and Indigenous Peoples.

“South-South cooperation is about addressing the injustices and inequalities that weren’t caused by us, but that affect us deeply,” said Dr Shehnaaz Moosa, Director of SSN.

“It emphasizes the value of locally-led action, and we aim to challenge the global power imbalances by prioritizing the needs, voices, and knowledge systems of communities in the Global South.”

The GLF and SSN will work together to provide platforms, mobilize resources, and enhance local capacities to drive solutions to these crises.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, John Colmey, Managing Director of the Global Landscapes Forum, welcomed SSN as the newest Charter Member, underscoring the importance of their involvement.

“We’re thrilled to have SouthSouthNorth join our network. Their engagement with local communities focus on capacity building, and commitment to harmonizing global climate goals with community needs are exactly the principles that guide the GLF,” Colmey said.

Both GLF and SSN share a vision of a resilient planet where all species can thrive. Through this partnership, SSN will provide strategic direction, facilitate skill-sharing across the GLF community, and help strengthen the forum’s knowledge base on sustainable landscape management.

The alliance will be a key discussion point at GLF Africa 2024: Greening the African Horizon, which will be held on 17 September in Nairobi.

The conference will gather local and international experts to discuss ecological restoration and sustainable landscape management across the continent.

“This collaboration isn’t just about exchanging knowledge,” added Moosa. “It’s about catalyzing action in the places that need it most.”

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) is the world’s largest platform focused on integrated land use, aiming to create productive, equitable, and resilient landscapes.

SouthSouthNorth (SSN) supports national and regional climate change responses through policy interventions, partnerships, and resource mobilization.