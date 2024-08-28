Kenya bets big on nuclear as US-Africa energy talks kick-off

An overview of the site of the Doel Nuclear power plant from the banks of the Scheldt. [iStockphoto]

Kenya will in September sign a nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States that is expected to firmly set Kenya up on a path to developing nuclear energy for electricity production as well as other uses in medicine and agriculture.

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KNRA) chairman Omondi Anyanga said the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kenya and the US would take place next month during a conference by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from September 16 to 20, 2024 in Vienna.

The US-Kenya framework cooperation agreement will set out how the two countries will cooperate on peaceful uses of nuclear science such as in medical, agricultural and energy fields, among others

"We know the MoU will lead to greater benefits. We have come a long way and we count on you for support,” said Anyanga. He was speaking during the US-Africa Nuclear Energy Summit in Nairobi, on Tuesday.

During the conference, experts made a strong pitch for nuclear energy in addressing the country’s energy needs.

Kenya plans to build a 1,000-megawatt nuclear power plant that has been projected to cost Sh500 billion to meet growing electricity demand. Construction is tentatively expected to start in 2027 and be completed by 2034.

The country is currently in preparatory stages that include putting in place the required legal framework, scouting for a site to build the plant and public education.

“Right now we are developing a set of regulations and we will need support to take them through public participation. We cannot walk it alone. We also require support to strengthen our regulatory framework and ensure our nuclear programme is developed responsibly and effectively,” said KNRA Director General James Keter.

Senior officials from state agencies met a team from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (USNRC) led by David Wright. They told the visiting delegation that successful deployment would be a big win for Kenya’s economy but also called for support to grow expertise and strengthen regulatory capacity.

The US-Africa Summit, happening in Kenya for the first time, brought together policymakers, technical teams and industry leaders, to discuss the progress of Kenya’s nuclear programme.

Shaukat Abdulrazak, the Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s Technical Cooperation Division for Africa, addressed technology transfer and Africa’s preparedness to harness nuclear to meet its growing energy demands.

He said Kenya and other African countries could no longer afford to sit back as the rest of the world accelerates the deployment of nuclear energy alongside other low-carbon sources.

“There are many low-hanging fruits that Africa should be ready to harness,” he told the conference, which is being held hot on the heels of the historic inclusion of nuclear energy in the Global Stocktake, hammered out during COP28 in Dubai last year.

Other speakers called for better safety nets and stakeholder engagement in nuclear issues. The forum noted that while renewable energy will continue to play a vital role in Africa’s energy future, it was time to exploit the potential of innovative technologies, such as small modular reactors, to provide both low-carbon energy and energy security.

Kenya and a host of other developing countries are considering nuclear energy as part of their strategies to increase electricity supply. According to the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA), a site for the construction of Kenya’s first nuclear power plant has been identified along the coastal belt.

Kenya’s total installed energy capacity includes 863 MW from geothermal, 838 MW from hydro, 436 MW from wind, 2 MW from biomass, 173 MW from solar, and 678 MW from thermal sources. As of 2023, the country’s total installed electricity capacity stood at 3,321 MW. Experts say nuclear energy if fully harnessed, will plug the shortfall.

The US Africa Nuclear Energy Summit is the first-ever Pan-African event organized by the US focused on the future of nuclear power on the continent. A previous such event was held in Ghana last year.