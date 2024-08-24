Z Boskovic Air honours its founders in 60-year celebration

Z Boskovic Air Charters Limited Shareholders Gideon Moi, Zahra Moi and Joshua Kulei when the company celebrated 60 years since its inception at Wilson Airport on August 23, 2024, in Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

One of Eastern Africa’s leading air charter companies, Z Boskovic Air Charters (FlyBoskies), celebrated 60 years in the aviation industry by honouring its founders and leadership.

The company expressed confidence in its future prospects as it continues to strive for increased profitability and resilience amidst economic challenges.

At the celebration held on Friday, the company, known for its executive travel, luxury safaris, and cargo services, reiterated its ability to withstand economic shocks.

Jimmy Kibati, the managing director and chief executive officer, noted that achieving 60 years of unparalleled success in the aviation sector is a significant accomplishment.

“This celebration marks not only the hard work and dedication of our founder, Zivota Boskovic but also the exceptional contributions of those who have supported us over six decades,” Mr Kibati said.

He acknowledged that the company’s journey has been filled with challenges and triumphs, losses and gains, innovation and growth.

“This event is a tribute to our past and a recognition of everyone who has made this success possible, including our shareholders, staff, clients, regulators, and service providers,” he added.

The event was attended by Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, businessman Joshua Kulei, and other sector stakeholders, who reflected on the rich history of Boskovic Air Charters.

Founded in 1964 by aviator and entrepreneur Zivota Boskovic, the company was established to meet the growing demand for reliable air charter services in a burgeoning aviation sector in Africa.

To honour its founders, FlyBoskies has announced a scholarship programme set to begin in January 2025. This initiative will support financially deserving students in the aviation sector, offering them valuable internship opportunities.

Today, Boskovic operates a fleet of 18 aircraft, expanding from its initial single Cessna 182 in East Africa. The company operates in four East African jurisdictions, including Uganda and South Sudan.

In 2023, Z Boskovic achieved significant milestones, including the IATA Safety Standards Assessment certification and registration as a Basic Aviation Risk Standard (BARS) airline. Z Boskovic Air Charters Limited Revenue Analyst Sharon Lucas cutting cake with the shareholders Julie Watts, Suzanne Francescon, Margaret Njonjo and Joshua Kulei when the company celebrates 60 years since its inception at Wilson Airport on August 23, 2024, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito Standard]

At the anniversary event, the pioneering figures of Boskovic — Zivota Boskovic, Charles Njonjo, and Tad Watts — were celebrated for their exceptional leadership and pursuit of excellence.

Kennedy Kulei, Board Chair, emphasised that the celebration honours the individuals who made the 60-year journey possible.

“As we mark 60 years of success, we must not only reflect with pride but also look forward with hope and determination. The future of Boskovic is bright, entrusted to capable hands,” Mr Kulei said.

Despite the challenges posed by the recent Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Boskovic remains committed to safety and continues to connect people, places, and industries across Africa.

During the celebration, industry players praised Z Boskovic’s resilience. Kenya Airports Authority highlighted their efforts to foster a supportive environment for the airline’s success.

Henry Ogoye, Acting Managing Director of Kenya Airports Authority, emphasized the creation of a conducive environment for aviation through the National Aviation Policy to guide sustainable development. However, it was noted that Kenya still faces challenges in regulatory oversight of the aviation industry.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Brown Ondego encouraged airlines to adopt self-regulation practices. “I leave here pleased, knowing that Kenya is ready for safe regulation,” he said.