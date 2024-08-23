NCBA proposes Sh2.25 dividend as profit hits Sh9.8b

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Aug 23, 2024
NCBA CEO John Gachora (second right) and top bank officials release 2023 financials. [Wilberforce Okwiri]

NCBA Group posted a five per cent jump in profit after tax of Sh9.8 billion in the first half of the year on higher income.

The lender reported a profit of Sh9.3 billion in a similar period in 2023. “We are pleased to announce another set of strong financial results for the first half of 2024,” said the Group Managing Director of NCBA John Gachora in a statement. 

 “Despite some headwinds presented by the current operating environment, our diversified business model continued to demonstrate resilience.”

Following the performance, the NCBA board proposed an interim dividend declaration of Sh2.25 for every ordinary share.

 Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya (StanChart), a unit of UK banking multinational Standard Chartered, saw its net earnings jump nearly 50 per cent in the half-year to June to Sh10.2 billion, riding on higher interest and non-funded income.

Related Topics
Previous article
PSC faces backlash for ignoring own directive on retirement age rule
Next article
NSE bond market crosses Sh1 trillion mark for first time
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Real Estate
Premium Study reveals key opportunities in lower-tier bank mortgages
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 day ago
Business
Premium Why diesel plants drive up cost of electricity
By Esther Dianah 1 day ago
Business
Kenya Pipeline is too strategic to sell, says CS
.

Latest Stories

NSE bond market crosses Sh1 trillion mark for first time
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
NCBA proposes Sh2.25 dividend as profit hits Sh9.8b
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Marketers, supermarket sued in pads, diapers advertising row
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
Premium How govt lost Sh62b in edible oils scandal
Business
By Josphat Thiong'o
16 hrs ago
MPs probe CBK's Sh14.2b money printing contract
Business
By Josphat Thiong'o
16 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
NSE bond market crosses Sh1 trillion mark for first time
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
NCBA proposes Sh2.25 dividend as profit hits Sh9.8b
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Business
Marketers, supermarket sued in pads, diapers advertising row
By Josphat Thiong'o 16 hrs ago
Business
Premium How govt lost Sh62b in edible oils scandal

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.