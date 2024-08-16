KAA to engage aviation workers ahead of planned strike

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | Aug 16, 2024

Kenya Airports Authority has begun negotiations with relevant stakeholders to reach an amicable solution with the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) on their planned strike.

KAWU, a union, that represents airport workers, had issued a seven-day strike notice against a proposed agreement with India's Adani Airport Holdings.In a press statement on Friday, KAA confirmed that it received the seven-day strike notice from the aviation workers on Monday, August 12.

“Discussions are ongoing between the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, KAA management, and Kenya Aviation Workers Union to reach an amicable agreement,” read the statement in part.

“In preparation for the potential strike action scheduled for Monday, August 19, 2024, the authority has put necessary contingency measures in place to  ensure that airport operations continue without any disruptions.”

To avert the looming strike, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua on Thursday held a crucial meeting with KAWU officials.

CS Mutua urged aviation workers to pursue dialogue as an alternative to dispute resolution.

"However, it is regrettable that there seems to have been a communication breakdown, leading to misunderstandings,” said Mutua.

