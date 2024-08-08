Standard Group welcomes new CEO

Standard Group's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ms Marion Gathoga-Mwangi takes over from outgoing acting CEO Joe Munene at the Media House offices in Nairobi on August 05, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Standard Group PLC Board of Directors welcomed the new Chief Executive Officer, Marion Gathoga, and assured her of their support in running the organisation.

Gathoga assumed on Monday, August 5, succeeding Joe Munene, who had been holding the position in an acting capacity since July 6, 2023.

She has since been introduced to senior management and staff working in various departments at the Standard Group Centre.

The new Chief Executive Officer Marion Gathoga-Mwangi (c) is welcomed to Standard Group by outgoing acting CEO Joe Munene and Board Directors Leonie Von Elverfeldt, Chris Kulei, Christine Muthui, Chris Otundo and Thomas Ochola on Aug 5, 2024. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Ms Gathoga-Mwangi is an accomplished senior executive with over 26 years of local and international experience in commercial operations excellence and general management across multiple sectors.

She holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University (USIU).