Standard Group welcomes new CEO

The Standard Group PLC Board of Directors welcomed the new Chief Executive Officer, Marion Gathoga, and assured her of their support in running the organisation.
Gathoga assumed on Monday, August 5, succeeding Joe Munene, who had been holding the position in an acting capacity since July 6, 2023.
She has since been introduced to senior management and staff working in various departments at the Standard Group Centre.
Ms Gathoga-Mwangi is an accomplished senior executive with over 26 years of local and international experience in commercial operations excellence and general management across multiple sectors.
She holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University (USIU).
Before her appointment to the Group, she held executive roles with the Linde Group PLC companies, African Oxygen Pty (AFROX), and BOC Kenya PLC, serving as Healthcare Director leading access to medical gases in Africa, Business Unit Director of the Bulk and Onsite Manufacturing Business in South Africa, and Managing Director, respectively.