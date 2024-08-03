PS assures farmers unsold tea will not affect bonus payout

Business
 By Joackim Bwana | Aug 03, 2024
Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh. [File, Standard]

The bonus payout to farmers will not be affected by tea piling up in the warehouses in Mombasa.

On Friday, Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh said the government has intervened to ensure that the over 100 million kilograms of unsold tea gets market soon.

Speaking during a meeting with traders at the Mombasa Tea Auction, Mr Ronoh announced that the warehouse cost would be waived. 

“The unsold tea is due to increased production. It will make no difference when it comes to payment of bonuses as we commit to sell the 100 million kilograms of tea within a month,” he said.

The PS said the country was witnessing overproduction of tea due to increased acreage and favourable weather conditions. However, traders at the Mombasa auction blamed the glut on the reserve prices directive.

Interviews with stakeholders at the weekly Mombasa Tea Auction also indicated that the halting of direct exports by the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) contributed to the increase in unsold tea.

Data from the East Africa Tea Trade Association shows that the problem started last year when over 40 per cent of the tea offered for sale was not bought. Ronoh said that the government and tea stakeholders will work together to reduce volumes of unsold teas from smallholder tea factories managed by KTDA.

He revealed that the government would amend the Tea Act 2020 to allow for Direct Sales Overseas by all tea producers, including factories by KTDA. Ronoh promised that the reserve price mechanism would be reviewed.

“All tea producers shall adhere to a tea quality standard of at least 65 per cent to reverse the declining quality,” he said. 

It emerged that KTDA is holding 100 million kilograms of unsold tea from smallholder factories.

Related Topics
Previous article
KTB seeks to tap into the Kenyan diaspora to attract more tourists
Next article
New dawn as KCB names Oliver Mang'eni acting head coach
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Real Estate
Spring Valley tops in land prices as Kilimani, Ongata Rongai dip
By Dr James Alic Garang 1 day ago
Opinion
Why South Sudan boasts of many potentials beyond oil
By Macharia Kamau 1 day ago
Business
Premium More headache for Treasury after court finds 2023 Budget unlawful
.

Latest Stories

KTB seeks to tap into the Kenyan diaspora to attract more tourists
Business
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
PS assures farmers unsold tea will not affect bonus payout
Business
By Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
Britam unveils pension scheme for small businesses
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Low food production to trigger increased import bill for region
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 day ago
Nuclear will be a big win for economy, says agency
Business
By Kennedy Mureithi
1 day ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Business
KTB seeks to tap into the Kenyan diaspora to attract more tourists
By Joackim Bwana 1 hr ago
Business
PS assures farmers unsold tea will not affect bonus payout
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Britam unveils pension scheme for small businesses
By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Business
Low food production to trigger increased import bill for region

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.