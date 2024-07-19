Farmers to visit Italy for farming exhibition

Business
 By Fred Kagonye | Jul 19, 2024
Italian Trade Agency Director Giuseppe Manenti (in green tie) follows deliberations during Agency's Machinery Mission to Kenya Meeting on June 12, 2024. [Courtesy]

About ten farmers will visit Italy in November to attend the International Exposition of Machinery for Agriculture and Gardening (EIMA) exhibition.

The exhibition's 46th edition will take place on November 6 to 10 in Bologna.

This exhibition is organised by FederUnacoma (Federation of Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers).

“FederUnacoma represents an essential platform for the Italian-Kenyan partnership in the Agri-mechanical sector,” said Fabio Ricci, its Vice Director General.

The associations aim to promote mechanization and technological innovation to meet the needs of the farming sector.

“In addition to Kenyan farmers, technicians and operators, an official delegation is also expected at EIMA International, whose planning is underway,” added Ricci.

Through the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), FederUnacoma saw 12 companies visit the country from June 12 to 14, to attend the Africa Agri-Tech exhibition that was hosted at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

“We proudly inaugurated the first Agricultural Machinery Mission in Kenya, a seminar featuring the renowned and increasingly appreciated agricultural machinery technology and innovation of Italy, in Kenya,” said Giuseppe Manenti, ITA Director.

According to Manenti, ITA will offer knowledge and exploration of Italian technology through business-to-business meetings with leading Kenyan importers and distributors of agricultural machinery and farmers.

During their stay in Kenya, officials from the companies met with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KARLO) in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The June 12 meeting saw them engage them on investment opportunities in the Kenyan agricultural sector.

ITA in collaboration with Agriculture Ministry and KARLO is seeking to establish meaningful agricultural practices promoting food security and economic growth in the country.

“Mechanisation remains our key priority to support the government achieve their goal of food security. At the moment we are trying to scale up far equipment and machineries that are appropriate to the right crop of framers and that are affordable,” said Engineer Simiyu Wangete from the Ministry of Agriculture after the meeting.

They also discussed possible partnerships for the exchange of knowledge and expertise as well as funding to enable farmers to access farming equipment at affordable rates.

“Probably now with the help of KARLO we can start to work together to find solutions to the machinery and equipment needs of Kenyan farmers,” said Manenti after the June meeting.

Italy is interested in extending its farming practices to Kenya since it contributes about 33 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs more than 40 per cent of the total population.

In the rural areas people directly benefiting from agriculture are 70 per cent of the total population.

The Expo also raised awareness of the need for mechanisation and technological innovation in the agricultural sector.

Related Topics
Previous article
Youngster Rajveer banks on navigator Ayuko's experience ahead of next month's Nakuru Rally
Next article
Samaj Clash with Swamibapa as Sir Ali Hosts Ruaraka in NPCA 50-Overs League
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 day ago
Business
Premium Murkomen's last Act burdens Kenyans with high pump prices
By Lucas Ngasike 1 day ago
Business
Tullow defends Sh258 million pay to county
By Maryann Muganda 1 day ago
Business
KICC CEO to lead global conferencing association
.

Latest Stories

Premium
The high cost of demos as traders grapple with lost sales and looters
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
14 mins ago
Farmers to visit Italy for farming exhibition
Business
By Fred Kagonye
1 hr ago
SHOFCO's innovative strategy featured in Forbes magazine
Business
By Suleiman Yeri
5 hrs ago
Tourism agency bets on adventure travel to grow numbers
Business
By Esther Dianah
22 hrs ago
Kenyan firms double investments in the region on market optimism
Business
By Macharia Kamau
22 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 14 mins ago
Business
Premium The high cost of demos as traders grapple with lost sales and looters
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Business
Farmers to visit Italy for farming exhibition
By Suleiman Yeri 5 hrs ago
Business
SHOFCO's innovative strategy featured in Forbes magazine
By Esther Dianah 22 hrs ago
Business
Tourism agency bets on adventure travel to grow numbers

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.