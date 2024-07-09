Kingdom Bank expands reach with Meru branch

 By Brian Ngugi | Jul 09, 2024
Anthony Mburu, Managing Director and CEO of Kingdom Bank and Godfrey Mburia, Director of Co-operative Bank of Kenya during the official opening of the Meru branch. [Courtesy]

Kingdom Bank, a subsidiary of the Co-operative Bank of Kenya, has opened its 22nd branch in Meru County, its third new location this year, as part of an ongoing expansion to serve the region's agricultural community and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The new Meru branch will focus on supporting the area's dynamic agricultural sector and catalyzing local business growth, according to Kingdom Bank Managing Director and CEO Anthony Mburu.

"We are very excited to open our doors in the great county of Meru, known for its productive agriculture and entrepreneurial spirit," Mburu said. "We welcome all to engage with us as we work to better understand and serve your financial needs."

Godfrey Mburia, Director at the Cooperative Bank of Kenya, lauded Kingdom Bank's arrival, saying it would provide a "significant boost" for Meru's crucial farmers and SMEs.

"We look forward to a strong partnership to drive sustained development and prosperity in the county," Mburia said. "Together, we will create an environment for businesses to thrive and contribute to overall growth."

The new Meru branch is located at Ntima Building along Tom Mboya Street in the county's main town.

Kingdom Bank, which now operates 22 branches nationwide, offers comprehensive digital banking services including mobile and internet platforms, payment solutions, and access to the extensive Co-op Bank ATM and agent network.

