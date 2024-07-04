Epra recovers 26,000 illegal cylinders

Gas cylinders placed by the roadside along Migori Kisii-Migori-Isebania highway within Migori Town on June 7, 2023. [File, Standard]

Gas cylinders’ brand owners lose up to Sh1.2 billion annually due to illegal LPG refilling, Electricity and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) boss has said.

Over the past three years, the nationwide crackdown on illegal LPG refilling plants by the state agency has recovered 26,000 cylinders.

Epra Director General Daniel Kiptoo announced the return of the first batch of 6,000 recovered LPG cylinders to their respective brand owners.

He reaffirmed Epra's commitment to recovering more cylinders in the coming phases of the operation, emphasising the restoration of order and fairness in the LPG distribution chain.

In a bid to tackle rampant illegal activities in the LPG sector, Epra has launched a nationwide crackdown on illicit LPG refilling operations.

"These cylinders, often diverted from their intended use and not returned for refill, pose significant financial losses for legitimate brand owners," he said.

Such practices, says the regulator, undermine investments in manufacturing, branding, and marketing, affecting the overall integrity and safety of the LPG market.

From June 2023 to June 2024, the crackdown targeted illegal refill plants in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, and Eldoret and saw 32 illegal facilities shut down during the period.

A recent decisive raid in Machakos County's Utidhini Area resulted in the confiscation of an LPG tanker, refill equipment, and a collection of empty cylinders earmarked for illegal refilling.

Additionally, a mini-truck laden with refilled LPG cylinders ready for distribution was intercepted, leading to the arrest of four individuals now facing criminal charges for operating the unauthorized facility.

EPRA has issued a stern warning to all LPG refill operators, stipulating that any breach of the Energy (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Regulations of 2009 will result in immediate penalties, including the seizure of refill equipment and the revocation of refill licenses.

These regulations require all dealers to possess a minimum of 5,000 registered LPG cylinders or valid agreements to engage in refill activities, ensuring adherence to safety and branding standards.

The intensified crackdown aligns with Kenya's ambitious plans to expand LPG usage through the LPG Reticulation Project, aiming to install LPG reticulation kits in 5,000 public schools by year-end.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to promoting clean energy solutions and safeguarding consumer interests nationwide.