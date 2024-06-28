Jobs boost for women, youth in fresh Sh13b fisheries drive

Women traders carry silver cyprinid, locally known as omena, at Sindo Beach on the shores of Lake Victoria on June 5. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

More than 240,000 people around Africa are set to benefit from a new $100 million (Sh12.9 billion) programme targeting the fisheries value chain over the next four years.

Under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the programme will be implemented across seven countries.

The Women and Youth Economic Empowerment in Fisheries Programme is in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and TradeMark Africa and is designed to address structural challenges women face in the fisheries value chain.

It is aimed at enhancing the participation of women and youth in fisheries. This announcement was made during the 14th Meeting of the Council of Ministers responsible for Trade in Zanzibar.

According to AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene, the trade bloc presents a huge opportunity, and its protocol on women and youth in trade has been developed to foster inclusive economic development by eliminating trade barriers.

“To ensure prosperity for all Africans. We encourage the potential beneficiaries to take advantage of this programme,” said Mr Mene.

AfCFTA is a trade agreement, which aims to bring together all 55 member states of the African Union, covering a market of more than 1.4 billion people, with a comprehensive scope that includes critical areas of Africa’s economy, such as digital trade and investment protection, amongst other areas.

The programme will offer training, facilitate access to markets and finance, catalyse supply chain linkages, create digital solutions, simplify trade regimes, enhance compliance to standard and enable streamlined cross-border market access.

It will benefit Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, Nigeria and selected Island states.

According to the World Bank, Africa’s fisheries sector plays a major role in food security and the economic well-being of millions of households.

The industry also employs at least 12 million people the majority of whom are said to be women involved in processing, marketing, and post-harvest processes.

TradeMark Deputy Chief Executive Allen Sophia Asiimwe said the programme is an important step towards inclusive trade, economic empowerment, and sustainable job creation for women and youth in Africa’s fisheries sector.

“The start of this programme is an important step forward in our support for inclusive trade, economic empowerment, and sustainable jobs creation for women and youth in Africa’s fisheries sector," said Ms Asiimwe.

She said addressing the structural barriers, which are unique to women and young people in the fish value chain, is a critical necessity to enhance the participation and competitiveness of beneficiaries in the sector.

"With this collaborative effort, the sector will be better positioned as a pathway for economic growth, food security, and poverty alleviation in Africa.”

Executive Director of Pan-African Programmes at the Mastercard Foundation Daniel Hailu said the initiative can catalyse dignified and fulfilling work opportunities for the youth, foster intra-African trade, and contribute to economic growth and poverty alleviation.

‘'This programme has the potential to catalyse dignified and fulfilling work opportunities for young men and women, foster intra-African trade, and contribute to economic growth and poverty alleviation. Together, we are laying the foundation for a more equitable and sustainable future for all,” he said.