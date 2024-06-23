Kwale to host second edition of blue economy conference

 By James Wanzala | Jun 23, 2024
European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger and Blue Economy CS Salim Mvurya confers during a press conference at Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on April 09, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kwale County will host the second edition of a continental conference on the blue economy, with President William Ruto expected to attend the event.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the Blue Invest Africa will take place on July 3 and 4, supported by the Government of Kenya and funded by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

CS Mvurya confirmed this on Thursday together with European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger when they addressed the media on the preparedness to host the conference.

Blue Invest Africa is a business-to-business event that aims to catalyse the growth of Africa’s blue economy through strategic investments in small and medium enterprises.

It will bring together key stakeholders from across the continent and beyond to explore opportunities for sustainable development in blue economy sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture, maritime transport, information technologies, robotics, marine pollution, plastic litters and renewable energy.

The primary goal is to attract partners willing and equipped to foster the development of these projects.

“The African blue economy potential is ready for unlocking through investments to spur prosperity through innovation and development of market-oriented products.

I encourage investors to attend the event to meet the keenly selected projects that will be presented,” said Mvurya.

Ms Geiger said the conference strengthens the critical role played by investors and blue finance.

“Blue Invest Africa strengthens the critical role played by investors and blue finance. We need innovation in science, technology and business development across all sectors of the blue economy to make entrepreneurship more sustainable, equitable and resilient to climate change,” she said.

The conference will feature a keynote address by President Ruto, panel discussions, and interactive sessions on opportunities in the blue economy sector.

.

