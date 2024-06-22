Governors reject Treasury's plan to slash budget by Sh5bn

Business
 By Maryann Muganda and Ryan Kerubo | Jun 22, 2024
When the Council of Governors Led by Ann Waiguru held a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Health to discuss the implementation of Universal Health Coverage in Kenya and, the transition from NHIF to SHIF. [Courtesy, MoH]

Governors yesterday rejected the Treasury’s plan to reduce budgetary allocation to devolved units in the current financial year by Sh5 billion.

They have also called for the immediate release of Sh63.6 billion owed to county governments for May and June 2024 by the National Treasury.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the council rejects this proposal in totality,” said Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru, at the council’s headquarters in Nairobi.

“The decision undermines devolution and jeopardizes essential services for millions of Kenyans.”

The Division of Revenue Act, of 2024 allocated counties Sh400.12 billion. Waiguru also cited Section 51 of the law, which stipulates that any shortfall in nationally raised revenue should be borne by the national government, not counties.

She said the Treasury retained the county equitable share as outlined in the Act after the mediated process.

They said many counties were struggling to pay salaries, noting that allocations for April were only received recently.

“We are now asking that the allocation for May and June be disbursed so that we can meet our obligations, especially in health and paying healthcare workers and county civil servants,” the chairperson said.

The governors further raised concerns about delays in unbundling of functions and transfer of resources to counties.

They added that despite the completion of a consultation process in March 2024, the transferred functions have not been gazetted three months on. The CoG views this delay as a “clawback on devolution” affecting all 14 devolved sectors.

They further took a swipe at the Water Service Regulatory Board’s public consultation on licensing Athi Water Works Development Agency, which, according to them, conflicts with Nairobi County’s mandate.

“We have continuously witnessed outright clawback on devolution. For instance, the Water Service Regulatory Board (Wasreb), has issued a notice for a public consultation meeting regarding the licensing of Athi Water Works Development Agency as a provider for the Northern Collector Tunnel,” Waiguru said.

Addressing the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), The Council chair also revealed that several agreements were struck in a recent meeting with Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

The governors also called for the payment of Sh8 billion owed to county health facilities by the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), as the country transitions to the new Social Health Authority.

Additionally, the county bosses stressed the need to settle these debts for a smooth transition, particularly with outstanding bills at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), which they said requires a resolution by the National Government.

“It will not be possible to settle those debts for Kemsa unless we get our full disbursement, because we have to make a hard choice between paying the debt for Kemsa and paying salaries for the workers who are working in those hospitals,” said Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, who also chairs the Council of Governors’ Health Committee.

Njuki said counties are struggling due to inconsistent funding. He also called for a consistent disbursement pattern, referencing President Ruto’s precedent of clearing all dues by the fiscal year’s end.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Azimio vows to block any attempts to impeach Gachagua
Next article
Premium
Kenya, Uganda rivalry rears ugly head with new milk war
.

Similar Articles

By Kamau Muthoni 6 hrs ago
Business
Premium Heineken set to pay distributor Sh1.7bn in Supreme Court blow
By Dr Susan Moenga 14 hrs ago
Opinion
Enhancing food security through biofortification
By Josephine Ndambuki 1 day ago
Opinion
Digital Media City pact with South Korea a big boost for Kenya's creative industry
.

Latest Stories

High alcohol taxes will save youth from potential harm
Opinion
By Celine Awuor
22 mins ago
Governors reject Treasury's plan to slash budget by Sh5bn
Business
By Maryann Muganda and Ryan Kerubo
22 mins ago
Premium Kenya, Uganda rivalry rears ugly head with new milk war
Business
By Macharia Kamau
22 mins ago
Nairobi among underserved aviation routes in Africa - report
Business
By James Wanzala
22 mins ago
How technology powered Gen Z 'Occupy Parliament' protests
Sci & Tech
By Denis Omondi
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Celine Awuor 22 mins ago
Opinion
High alcohol taxes will save youth from potential harm
By Maryann Muganda and Ryan Kerubo 22 mins ago
Business
Governors reject Treasury's plan to slash budget by Sh5bn
By Macharia Kamau 22 mins ago
Business
Premium Kenya, Uganda rivalry rears ugly head with new milk war
By James Wanzala 22 mins ago
Business
Nairobi among underserved aviation routes in Africa - report

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.