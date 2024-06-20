Over 200 business leaders convene in Nairobi to chat new leadership strategies

Future of Power Founder and Jubilee Holdings Chairman Nazir Juma with Shivani Verma, Neville Hodgkinson and Kiuri Mburathi ahead of the Future of Power Series to be held in Nairobi from June 21 to 23 2024. [Ann Musungu, Standard]

A leadership forum that will look into the changing face of management will be held in Nairobi beginning this Friday.

The forum set to run for three days will involve Chief Executive Officers(CEOs), managing directors among other business executives to explore the evolving dynamics of power and leadership.

The forum will be the 73rd of its kind but will be unique in that it’s the first time it’s held in Africa and will offer an opportunity for leaders to discuss innovative approaches to address these challenges and explore new leadership strategies.

This year, the focus will be on the use of soft power, the ability to influence and attract through persuasion and appeal rather than coercion or force, is increasingly recognized as a critical skill for transformative leaders.

This method of leadership is described as the ability to build trust, foster collaboration and inspire others is crucial for executives as they manage diverse teams and cultivate a positive organizational culture.

The management approach is not only touted to enhance internal cohesion but also strengthens external relationships, making soft power an indispensable asset for any leader aiming to drive meaningful and sustainable change.

According to a 2023 EY Report on Leadership in the Human Digital Age, leadership requirements have shifted significantly from mere technical skills to human-focused capabilities.

Traditionally, senior officials were identified and assessed based on their experience, tenure, and business performance.

However, critics to this argue that exercising direct power and giving commands may have defined leadership in the past, but this approach is no longer effective.

While speaking during the launch event, Future of Power Founder Nizar Juma noted that leadership is the foundation upon which companies, communities and nations are built. He emphasized that effective leadership could foster growth and positive change at every level of society.

“Leadership is an area of great interest for me. Good leadership is the catalyst that drives both business success and societal impact. As we bring the Future of Power to Africa for the first time, we are committed to empowering leaders who will transform not just their companies, but their communities and the world,” said Juma.

Future of Power Speaker Shivani Verma noted that Nairobi is a vibrant city with a massive influence in the global business landscape, making it the perfect location for this important dialogue on responsible leadership.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, leaders must adapt and embrace soft power skills to effectively guide their organizations and communities. This edition of Future of Power will provide a platform for leaders to share insights and strategies that promote ethical and impactful leadership,” said Shivani.

This edition of the Future of Power series will bring together seasoned global speakers, including the European Union Ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger, renowned management tutor and author Mike George, as well as distinguished leaders and sought-after speakers Kiuri Mbarathi and Sister Vedanti.