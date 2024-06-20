Digital marketing firm plans regional expansion to tap growing African market

Founder and Managing Partner Suss Ads Dennis Maina. [Courtesy]

Kenyan digital marketing agency Suss Ads is gearing up for regional expansion across East Africa, South Africa and Nigeria to seize opportunities in Africa’s burgeoning advertising sector, its CEO said on Thursday.

Founded in 2021 by 30-year-old Dennis Maina, Suss Ads utilizes data analytics, artificial intelligence and interactive campaigns to enhance client engagement and drive sales in the digital realm.

Currently serving over 100 brands in various sectors within Kenya, Suss Ads aims to capitalize on Africa’s population, expanding middle-class h and rising smartphone and internet usage,

"The digital advertising market in Africa is ripe for disruption and there is immense potential for further expansion," Maina told Standard.

"That's why we are looking to leverage our capabilities in data and technology to enter new frontiers."

Maina said Suss Ads will start by expanding within East Africa, targeting countries like Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Ethiopia by the end of 2024.

Subsequent moves into South Africa and Nigeria have commenced in 2024 and will continue through 2025. This will involve establishing offices, hiring local staff and collaborating with established advertising entities.

The strategic expansion comes as Africa's digital advertising market is forecast to be worth $16.5 billion by 2026, up from $9 billion last year, according to research firm Statista.

Countries like South Africa and Nigeria are already among the continent's largest markets. Kenya was estimated at $145 million last year.

Maina said Suss Ads aimed to take market share by offering more tailored, data-driven options than traditional blanket campaigns across places with diverse audiences.

The agency will also look to integrate cutting-edge technologies such as augmented and virtual reality to boost engagement for clients in sectors like real estate, gaming and education.

"To stand out in this highly competitive space will require constant innovation," Maina said. "That is where we see our strategic use of new media and data analytics as key differentiators."

Industry Analysts said Suss Ads' regional ambitions made strategic sense given the scalability of its platform-based model. But cracking new markets would require nimble operations and local partnerships.