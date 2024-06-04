Kenyan investor signs mining deal with Zambian government

Business
 By Suleiman Yeri | Jun 04, 2024

MMTC Founder Julius Mwale with Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema. 

Zambia has signed a deal with a US-based Kenyan investor after a Jeff Bezos-backed firm discovered large copper deposits.

This was after the Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia (IDC) finalized a wide-ranging deal with the founder of Mwale Medical and Technology City  (MMTC) Julius Mwale in Lusaka, Zambia.

The agreement was reached after seven months of negotiations between IDC Chair President Hakainde Hichilema and the investors.

The deal comes after a US firm KoBold Metals discovered large copper deposits at its Mingomba copper project in Zambia near the border with DRC.

The signed deal has been sealed for smart cities, mining, infrastructure, and agriculture, to help IDC fulfill its mandate of developing Zambia's domestic industrial capacity and creating jobs.

KoBold Metals, backed by among others Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos discovered one of the world's biggest high-grade large copper mines early this year.

It said it had raised USD150 million for the exploration process in Zambia.

"We will start immediately in July and work to fulfill the agreement, said Norbert Mugeni, a chemical engineer and assistant project manager in the energy division of MMTC.

He said that the mining is in Nickel, Cobalt, and Copper. 

"We want to use cobalt and nickel for building battery manufacturing plants for EVs in the Kasempa region of Zambia". He said using the abbreviation of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries". 

Jack Chadukwa, the CEO of Afritechnics in Zambia, another consortium member said that the idea is to create industries in Zambia that create value addition and thousands of jobs.

"We are glad to be part of Mwale’s consortium so that we can replicate what we saw at MMTC in Kenya here in Zambia", he said. 

Zambia and DRC have plenty of minerals critical for manufacturing batteries for domestic power use and Electric vehicles.  

Mwale’s foray into Zambia positions him as a key player in the industry as MMTC expands into developing 18 smart cities in 12  countries in Africa by 2050. 

The cities will be powered by batteries like MMTC in Kenya.

Zambia is Africa's second-largest producer of copper after DRC.  It also has large deposits of nickel near the border with DRC attracting global investors with deep pockets.

Related Topics
Previous article
Household chores worst form of child labour, experts say
.

Similar Articles

By Githieya Kimari 12 hrs ago
Opinion
AI age could radically change African cultures and politics
By Kiplimo Kigen 12 hrs ago
Opinion
Finance Bill: Unpredictable tax regime is a turnoff for investors in Kenya
By Annastacia Kimtai 12 hrs ago
Opinion
Need for lenders to create stronger mechanisms to spur responsible borrowing
.

Latest Stories

Premium
'Don't gamble with tax', private sector tells Ruto
Business
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
Safaricom not to blame for sim swap theft - court
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Why Turkana oil billions are stuck underground
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Premium Shipping lines threaten to hike freight charges over new levies
Business
By Kelvin Karani and Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Premium Firm seeks Sh3b from Bamburi Cement over breach of contract
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Business
Premium 'Don't gamble with tax', private sector tells Ruto
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Business
Safaricom not to blame for sim swap theft - court
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Financial Standard
Premium Why Turkana oil billions are stuck underground
By Kelvin Karani and Patrick Beja 1 hr ago
Business
Premium Shipping lines threaten to hike freight charges over new levies

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.