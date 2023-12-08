Value addition: State mulls tax incentives to spur tea sector

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Dec 08, 2023
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi (left) receives a token from the KTDA Chairman, Enos Njeru (centre) as Gatundu South MP, GG Kagombe, look on. [File, Standard]

The government is lining up several incentives for the tea sector in a bid to attract value addition

The incentives, which may involve reduced taxes, are contained in a concept note developed by the Ministry of Agriculture through the Tea Board of Kenya.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mithika Linturi said the National Treasury and Economic Planning Ministry has already approved the concept note.

It proposes the establishment of a scheme aimed at unlocking the potential of Kenyan tea by providing both tax and other incentives necessary to make local value addition more attractive.

“The scheme will also entail the promotion of a Kenya tea brand and enhancement of orthodox tea manufacturing for smallholder tea factories,” said the CS. He was speaking during the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Annual Directors Conference in Nairobi on Thursday.

The annual event brings together over 400 directors, senior management and stakeholders of the 71 KTDA-managed tea factories spread across 16 counties.

“Once the envisaged incentives are made available, I urge KTDA-managed tea factories to leverage the incentives to upscale their manufacture of orthodox teas and value addition at factory level instead of continuing to do bulk tea sales,” he said.

The CS called on smallholder tea factories to take advantage of the existing global market opportunities for orthodox teas to enhance earnings for smallholder tea farmers.

He said this market is currently not saturated compared to the CTC (crush tear and curl processing) market. “I am happy to note that most KTDA-managed factories have been diversifying to orthodox tea manufacturing,” he said.

“The government through the Tea Board of Kenya will not only grant KTDA-managed factories, the licences to manufacture orthodox teas but will also enhance its promotional activities to unlock market access.” The CS urged KTDA to continue harnessing the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Related Topics
Previous article
Ministry to hire 2,000 more TVET trainers next year, says Machogu
Next article
Premium
CBK says Safaricom, M-Pesa split still on amid tax standoff
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 7 hrs ago
Business
State mulls tax incentives to spur tea sector
By Brian Ngugi 9 hrs ago
Business
Thugge: Rate hike to shore up shilling, end dollar hoarding
By Josphat Thiongó 1 day ago
Business
Premium We have no money for NG-CDF, Ndung'u tells House committee
.

Latest Stories

Value addition: State mulls tax incentives to spur tea sector
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
Mixed reactions as Nakuru MCAs endorse Finance Act
Business
By Daniel Chege
1 hr ago
Premium CBK says Safaricom, M-Pesa split still on amid tax standoff
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium New bill proposes stiff penalty for failure to remit housing levy
Business
By Josphat Thiongó
1 hr ago
Bank to pay client Sh1m for failed transactions
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Business
Value addition: State mulls tax incentives to spur tea sector
By Daniel Chege 1 hr ago
Business
Mixed reactions as Nakuru MCAs endorse Finance Act
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Premium CBK says Safaricom, M-Pesa split still on amid tax standoff
By Josphat Thiongó 1 hr ago
Business
Premium New bill proposes stiff penalty for failure to remit housing levy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.