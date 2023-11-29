Geothermal agency signs deal to supply cement factory with steam

Business
 By Julius Chepkwony | Nov 29, 2023
GDC Chief Executive Officer Paul Ngugi and Kishor Varsani, the CEO of Karsan Ramji & Sons Limited ink the  20-year deal. [Courtesy]

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) has signed a 20-year deal to supply a cement manufacturing company with steam for use in running its operations.

GDC and Karsan Ramji & Sons Limited, manufacturers of Ndovu Cement, inked the deal on Tuesday.

According to GDC Chief Executive Officer Paul Ngugi, the deal marks a significant milestone in the history of energy, especially geothermal.

Ngugi noted that the direct use of geothermal energy is a versatile area that has well been demonstrated in the Menengai steam wells.

At Menengai, Ngugi said there is direct-use projects in heating greenhouses and aqua ponds, milk pasteurisation, and even in drying of cereals.

“We are happy that Karsan Ramji found it fit to become part of the geothermal community. The investment they are going to make in this project is a vote of confidence in geothermal energy as a base-load, its affordability, and its green credentials.

"This model is the future of geothermal. We are optimistic that more investors will find value by emulating this approach,” said Ngugi.

GDC will supply the cement maker with around 40 tonnes per hour of geothermal steam.

Karsan Ramji & Sons Ltd started operations in 1977, initially as a civil infrastructure company before moving into aggregate mining. Since then, the company has expanded its mining operations to Nakuru. 

It was noted that the use of steam from Menengai in cement manufacturing will lower the cost of production by about 30 percent.

“As part of our market expansion strategy, we plan to construct our second cement grinding plant in Nakuru that will also have a separate raw material drying plant," said Kishor Varsani, the CEO of Karsan Ramji & Sons Limited.

The cement plant will enhance product accessibility for its customers in both Western and Northern Kenya.

The factory will have a capacity of producing between 600 and 800 tonnes of cement per day and will directly employ approximately 120 people and over 1,500 indirectly.

Varsani said at Ndovu Cement, they have a strong commitment to the environment, and in 2021 made a strategic decision to gradually wean off fossil fuel and embrace renewable forms of energy in their operations.

“Our target is to have 100 percent of the energy requirements in all of our facilities being met by renewable energy sources by the year 2040. It is in this spirit that we have chosen to partner with GDC for our energy requirements,” he said.

The agreement will see GDC supply Ndovu Cement with steam and brine.

At the same time, Ndovu Cement, on the other hand, shall install a wellhead generation unit that has a capacity of 4mw to power the cement factory and a drying unit that has a capacity of 700 tonnes per day for the purposes of preheating some of the cement production components.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
2024 WAFCON Qualifiers: Wasteful Harambee Starlets held by Botswana
Next article
City County suspends three officers for harassing Nairobians
.

Similar Articles

By Esther Dianah 18 hrs ago
Enterprise
NCBA celebrates financing of over 4000 vehicles, sets aside Sh2b for emobility
By Graham Kajilwa 18 hrs ago
Enterprise
China Square: We seek to serve both ends of the marke
By Ken Ouko 18 hrs ago
Enterprise
Financial institutions key in supporting agriculture sector
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Treasury ditches eurobond for IMF, World Bank loans amid high credit cost
Business
By Macharia Kamau
39 mins ago
Geothermal agency signs deal to supply cement factory with steam
Business
By Julius Chepkwony
1 hr ago
Coffee rakes in Sh394m as trade thrives at auction
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
1 hr ago
Premium Top KNTC officials questioned over Sh16.5b cooking oil import
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi and Kamore Maina
3 hrs ago
Premium Costly electricity tariff leaves Kenya Power with Sh35b bills
Business
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 39 mins ago
Business
Premium Treasury ditches eurobond for IMF, World Bank loans amid high credit cost
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Business
Geothermal agency signs deal to supply cement factory with steam
By Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Business
Coffee rakes in Sh394m as trade thrives at auction
By Edwin Nyarangi and Kamore Maina 3 hrs ago
Business
Premium Top KNTC officials questioned over Sh16.5b cooking oil import

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.