Kenya Power to clear electricity connection backlog within 90 days

Business
 By Stephanie Wangari | Oct 03, 2023
Kenya Power MD Joseph Siror when he appeared before the National Assembly's Energy committee in Nairobi [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenya Power wants to clear the electricity connection backlog across the country within 90 days, Managing Director Joseph Siror has said.

Siror, speaking at Stima Plaza on Tuesday, October 3, said the company is implementing a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) which will fast-track meter installation for new connections across the country. 

“In the recent past, we have experienced challenges with the procurement of critical materials which has negatively impacted our drive to onboard new customers,” said Siror.

“I am happy to note that these challenges have been addressed and we have started receiving meters, which we are deploying to clear pending connections,” he added. 

Kenya Power has vowed to connect over 320,000 customers during the 90-day period.

“Through the RRI that commenced this week, the Company has installed 10,759 meters for new connections.”

Kenya Power further blamed protracted court battles for the long wait some of their customers have experienced, saying it hindered procurement of meters and other materials.

.

.

