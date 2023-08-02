Fertiliser prices to go down by Sh1000 per 50kg bag- Ruto

President William Ruto. [Standard,file]

President William Ruto has announced a significant reduction in fertilizer prices from the current Sh3500 to Sh2500 per 50kg bag.

The reduction, effective from Tuesday, August 1, is aimed at increasing farmers' yields and promoting agricultural productivity.

During a press briefing at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, August 2, Ruto stressed that the price cut is a crucial step in supporting the country's agricultural sector.

"At this price, we expect significantly higher uptake of fertilizer. Now that we have reduced the cost, farmers have no reason why they should not double their fertilizer usage from one bag to two bags, which will immediately double our production,” said Ruto.

In addition to announcing the price reduction, the Head of State also used the occasion to launch the second phase of the countrywide digital farmer registration exercise.

"Today, I am proud to announce the commencement of the second phase of our programme," he said, stressing on the government's dedication to improving the agriculture sector.

To ensure effective distribution of the affordable fertilizer, the government has embarked on delivering 100,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer across the country ahead of the upcoming short rains season.

The president encouraged farmers to collaborate with county governments to access the fertilizer, particularly the last-mile component, with the aim of increaing productivity.

To bolster agricultural financing, P Ruto revealed that the budget for the Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC) is being increased from Sh2 billion to Sh10 billion.

The increase, he said, will facilitate the availability of affordable credit to farmers at single-digit interest rates, further reducing the overall cost of production and boosting productivity in the sector.

At the same time, the government is planning to establish more than 50 distribution centers at the grassroots level to complement the partnerships with county governments for last-mile delivery of fertilizer to farmers.

Furthermore, the procurement of one hundred (100) dryers will be distributed strategically to various National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots to serve maize and cereals farmers, contributing to improved post-harvest handling and storage facilities.