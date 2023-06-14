Indians lauded for their contribution to economy

Indian men display their mustaches during a mustache competition at the annual Pushkar Fair in Pushkar town of Rajasthan, India. [ Xinhua]

The Indian community in Kenya has been lauded for their economic, social and cultural contribution to Kenya’s development.

Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said the community has made immense contribution in every sector.

“We celebrate the Indian community for the things you have done and molding a particular way of doing business. You have made an impact in every sector of our economy,” said Dr Korir during commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence in Nairobi yesterday.

He said the contribution of Kenyan-Indians to Kenya’s development dates back from pre-independence era with impactful establishments in health, manufacturing, hospitality, education, horticulture and culture.

“The industries by the Indian community have played a pivotal role in shaping our nation’s manufacturing landscape particularly in textiles, steel, iron, food processing, pharmaceuticals and automobile bodywork,” he said.

He mentioned establishment of medical institutions by Kenyans of Indian origin as a key driver to the government’s health agenda in provision of quality healthcare services and development of a skilled workforce in the medical field.

“The agricultural sector has also benefited immensely from the involvement of Indians in the horticultural industry. Expertise and dedication has enabled Kenya to export high quality products worldwide while creating jobs for skilled and semi-skilled Kenyans,” said Korir.

He said the dedication of the Indian community in running family businesses and resilience for a long-term vision of their enterprises, has been a key driver in the economy.

“Businesses run by the Indian community are distinguished and they stand out and leave bigger footprints. There is something we can learn from the community,” said Korir.

“It is the spirit of resilience because the people are willing to take risks daily and stay the cause. On rare occasions will small shops turn into supermarkets over a 20-year period,” he added.

The week-long conference organised by the High Commission of India is lined up with participation of over 200 high-level dignitaries from the diaspora, academia, think tanks, business, media as well as from the host government.

Kenyans of Asian descent were recognised as Kenya’s 44th tribe in 2017 giving them civil power to participate in political, economic, social and cultural sectors.

Indian ambassador to Kenya Namgya Khampa said Kenyans of Indian origin act as a bridge of good bilateral relations between Kenya and India.

“This event stimulates a very important and timely conversation on how the Indian-origin community of Kenya is contributing to the development and growth of Kenya. There are convergences and opportunities the community can capitalise on particularly in the economic sphere,” said Ms Khampa.

Dr Swarup Mishra founder of Mediheal Hospitals said medical tourism to India has reduced owing to establishment of high-end medical institutions in Kenya.

He said cardiac problems, transplants, high-end neuro surgeries, reconstruction and orthopedic surgeries, were among key causes of medical tourism from Kenya to India.

“The medical cases are now handled in Kenya and other African countries are completely convinced about the Kenyan way of practising high-end medicine,” he added.

“I believe it is quite timely to strengthen bi-relations between Kenya and Indian Kenya. Most Kenyans used to travel to India for medical purposes but the numbers have reduced tremendously,” he added.