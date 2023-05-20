Morocco summit to discuss Africa's digital development

Business
 By Peter Theuri | May 20, 2023
Huawei Managing Director Michael Liu, NCBA Group managing Director John Gachora and Huawei President of Southern Africa Region Jovan Liao Yong at the Dive into Digital Eastern Africa Banking, financial services and insurance Summit. [David Gichuru, Standard]

African ministers, government and private sector leaders will converge in Marrakech, Morocco this month as the tech world reorganises itself in the wake of the global digital upheaval.

The summit will spearhead a conference programme at the inaugural Gitex Africa 2023, which takes place from May 31 to June 2, and which unifies policy makers, government heads, investors and academics to explore how technology and connectivity are redrawing the boundaries of sustainable development.

“Against the biggest market correction in recent years, Africa continues to march onwards to empower and unify a continent on the cusp of transformative ICT growth, with the Gitex Africa Digital Summit the new focal point steering a pursuit of a unified digital vision,” the organisers, Gitex, said.

Avenues for growth

Lacina Koné, the director general of Smart Africa, the Pan-African organisation driving the continent’s digital transformation agenda, says digital technologies offer new avenues for economic growth in Africa by accelerating job creation and talent development, supporting access to public services and increasing productivity and innovation.

“The lack of connectivity in remote and rural regions along with insufficient data protection and high cost of African connectivity have brought new challenges to businesses, governments, and people,” said Koné.

“Intra-governmental cooperation is the key enabler of digital services adoption and acceleration, while mitigating these associated challenges across the African continent.”

The summit comes amid significant African digital growth, with statistics showing the continent has the world’s fastest-growing internet population, up by 20 per cent in just one year.

Africa’s digital economy has become one of the main drivers of continental progress, coupled with strong talent development and a spike in public private sector investments.

Over 900 exhibitors and delegations from various countries are expected to attend the summit for three days of public-private sector collaborations.

More than 250 hosted investors from 34 countries with $200 billion worth of assets under management will also seek African tech scale-up co-investment opportunities.

Related Topics
Previous article
Rift between Orengo, his deputy Oduol widens
Next article
Importers squeezed as dollar market rate surges past Sh140
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 14 hrs ago
Business
Premium New Absa CEO Abdi Mohamed vows to take on industry's big boys
By Mate Tongola 1 day ago
Motoring
How to save on fuel as prices hit record high
By Brian Ngugi 1 day ago
Business
Co-op Bank lines up SME loan billions as net profit hits Sh6.1b
.

Latest Stories

Why Chamber of Commerce needs steady leadership
Opinion
By George Orido
1 hr ago
Morocco summit to discuss Africa's digital development
Business
By Peter Theuri
1 hr ago
Importers squeezed as dollar market rate surges past Sh140
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Premium How one million kilos of poisonous sugar disappeared
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Jasmine Murani
1 hr ago
Premium 'Mercury' sugar comes back to haunt Kenyans, five years later
Business
By Macharia Kamau
8 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By George Orido 1 hr ago
Opinion
Why Chamber of Commerce needs steady leadership
By Peter Theuri 1 hr ago
Business
Morocco summit to discuss Africa's digital development
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Business
Importers squeezed as dollar market rate surges past Sh140
By Macharia Kamau and Jasmine Murani 1 hr ago
Business
Premium How one million kilos of poisonous sugar disappeared

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.