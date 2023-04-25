Joe Sang appointed KPC Managing Director

 By Fred Kagonye | Apr 25, 2023
New KPC Managing Director Joe Sang. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

Joe Sang has been reappointed as the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director after emerging top in the recruitment process.

In a statement by the KPC board chairperson Faith Boinett, Sang who has been MD in an acting capacity for the last three months will now hold the position for four years.

“Mr Sang’s contract will be for a fresh term of four years, renewable subject to performance,” reads the statement.

Boinett said that during Sang’s tenure at the helm of KPC between 2016 and 2018, the company witnessed the most successful period in its 50-year history. The company made a Sh8.6 billion profit.

Sang was forced to exit KPC over graft allegations, he was arrested and arraigned in court in December 2018, over the construction of a Sh1.9 billion oil jetty in Kisumu.

He was acquitted of the charges clearing the way for his return.

He has previously worked with WHO-KEMRI as a Project Economist, Financial Accountant with the National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK), Management Accountant with Unga Limited, Head of Finance for East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Subsidiary, Head of Group Performance and Reporting for East African Breweries Limited (EABL) Group, General Manager Finance & Strategy with KPC and later Managing Director in April 2016.

Sang holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration (MBA), Strategic Management, both from the University of Nairobi.

