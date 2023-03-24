Standard Group appoints Thomas Omondi Achola Non-Executive Director

Business
 By Brian Okoth | Mar 24, 2023
Thomas Omondi Achola is the new Non-Executive Director of the Standard Group PLC. [File, Standard]

The Standard Group PLC on Friday, March 24 announced the appointment of Thomas Omondi Achola as the company’s Non-Executive Director.

Company Secretary Millicent Ng’etich said in a statement that Achola’s appointment takes effect from March 23, 2023.

The new appointee is currently the Partner, Portfolio Operations at Centum.

“He currently oversees implementation of value creation plans in portfolio companies, including sitting in several of their Boards as an Alternate Director to Centum Investment Company PLC,” said Ng’etich in the Friday statement.

Achola joined Centum from Kenya Airways PLC, where he was the Director in charge of Strategy and Performance Management.

He had been at the airline for more than 13 years. During his stint at KQ, he held various senior management positions, including in Information Technology, Operations Control, Cargo Operations, JamboJet Airline, Human Resource and Commercial.

Before he made the move to KQ, Achola worked at Uchumi Supermarkets as the Head of IT and Strategy Implementation.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA), majoring in Accounting and Finance, from the University of Nairobi (UoN), and an MBA in General Management from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) in Spain.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from the University of Nairobi.

Achola is a Certified Information System Auditor and a graduate of Executive Development Programs from Gordon Institute of Business Science-University of Pretoria, General Electric, Rolls-Royce and London Business School.

“The Standard Group Board of Directors takes this opportunity to welcome and congratulate Mr. Achola on his appointment,” said Company Secretary Millicent Ng’etich.

