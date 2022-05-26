Digital lender Tala names Munyi Nthigah as new General Manager

New Tala General Manager for Kenya Munyi Nthigah. [Standard]

Digital lender Tala has named Munyi Nthigah the new General Manager for Kenya.

Mr Nthigah will oversee end-to-end business growth and overall operations for Tala Kenya’s 120-person team.

With 15 years of experience, Mr Nthigah is a seasoned fintech leader and entrepreneur in the technology sector.

He founded Codesign Africa, a fintech firm focused on digital payments, and also served as Cellulant Kenya General Manager for over nine years.

Mr Nthigah is also a founding member of the Association of Fintechs in Kenya, where he serves on the board as the secretary-general.

“Nthigah brings a wealth of fintech experience to this role, having spent his entire career solving payment fragmentation and financial exclusion challenges across the African continent,” said Tala Founder and Global Chief Executive Shivani Siroya.

“His leadership is what Tala needs as we bring new, innovative financial products to the Kenyan market to improve our customers’ options and livelihoods. I am looking forward to the team’s continued success under his leadership,” she added.

