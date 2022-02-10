× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Digital lender unveils flexible credit option

By Wainaina Wambu | February 10th 2022
NEWS

Annstella Mumbi, Tala’s country Growth manager speaking at an event [File]

Mobile lending platform Tala has unveiled a flexible credit option that will allow customers to repay loans matching their income cycle or salary pay date.

Under the ‘Jichagulie Due Date’,  borrowers will get lower interest fees depending on the chosen duration of up to 60 days.

Tala Country Growth Manager Annstella Mumbi said customers can pay in full or make partial payments before their due date, with those who make timely payments earning more favourable terms over time.

“This product was developed after a rigorous user research process in collaboration with our customers,” she said.

“This new flexible credit option will give borrowers the power to choose the due date that works best for them, not Tala.”

