Bidco Africa unveils immune-boosting juice

BUSINESS
By Joy Rutou | May 25th 2022 | 1 min read
By Joy Rutou | May 25th 2022
BUSINESS

Bidco Group director Chris Diaz speaks in a past event [David Gichuru, Standard]

Bidco Africa has launched an immune-boosting juice to tap into a growing market for health-conscious consumers.

The launch of the drink dubbed joOz Boost+, the firm said, is informed by a surge in demand for healthy drinks and immune-boosting foods.

“The contemporary consumer is health-conscious. We are also aware that our active population remains keen on products that help boost their immune system as well as cultivate their inner strength," said Group Director Chris Diaz at the launch during the fourth edition of the Bidco Golf Day in Nairobi.

The beverage, which is a first in the manufacturer’s array of beverages, claims to improve the immune system and offer enhanced benefits for health. This is due to its foundation of Vitamin C and Zinc.

